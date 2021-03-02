It may be small comfort but storming the Capitol, or more accurately, storming parts or persons in the Capitol, did not happen for the first time on Jan. 6.
In 2016, members of Congress, uninvited and unwelcome, crashed into the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility in the Capitol. What purpose did it serve for Republicans to storm the room when over 40 Republicans could enter legally as duly appointed members of the requisite committees? Where was the dignity in violence? Where was the honor in leaving greasy pizza boxes behind when they finally vacated?
In 1837, an Arkansas state representative insulted the speaker of the house during a debate. The speaker responded by murdering the representative with a bowie knife on the House floor. According to Yale Professor Joanne B. Freeman in “The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to the Civil War,” “Expelled and tried for murder, [the speaker] was acquitted for excusable homicide and reelected, only to pull his knife on another legislator during debate.”
The second time the Arkansas speaker did not succeed in murdering the representative only because he was stopped by armed colleagues. Oh well, that was Arkansas, surely in the United States Legislature …
Truth is, according to Freeman, in the run-up to the Civil War, there were no fewer than 70 violent incidents between United States Congressmen. The seemingly unresolvable conflict over slavery led to violence. To make matters worse, men routinely carried weapons — knives and guns — onto the floors of the House and Senate.
In 1838, the United States Congress was fiercely divided between Democrats and Whigs. If a member was insulted, it was construed as an insult to the whole party. Such an insult was grounds for a duel.
Reps. Jonathan Cilley, D–Maine, and William Graves, W-Ky., did not have a serious argument between them and neither was a dab-hand with firearms. So, what were the two doing just outside Washington D. C., in a field in Prince George County, armed and ready to duel?
Cilley was a member of the famous Bowdoin College Class of 1824 that included Nathaniel Hawthorne, Franklin Pierce and Henry Longfellow. During a speech made on the House floor, Cilley insulted James Webb. The insult extended to the entire Whig party. The party deputized Graves to write Cilley demanding a retraction. Graves carried the letter to Cilley, but Cilley refused to accept it. The refusal compounded the insult. Graves was advised by his party to challenge Cilley to a duel. For the honor of his party, Cilley was urged to accept.
And you thought storming a congressional safe room to eat pizza was childish.
The two men faced one another on Feb. 24, 1838, with rifles. The rifles misfired. The representatives couldn’t aim. It was farce — until, on the third round, Graves hit and killed Cilley. Farce became tragedy. The following year Congress passed an anti-dueling law.
In May 1856, pro-slavery Rep. Preston Brooks, D–S.C., entered the Senate chamber with cane in hand. He approached anti-slavery Sen. Charles Sumner, R–Mass. Brooks hit Sumner in the head, knocked him down and, as Sumner lay on the Senate floor, Brooks beat him within an inch of his life. Brooks turned and walked out unmolested.
Brooks’ brutal attack on Sumner in 1856 was prompted by Sumner’s “Crime Against Kansas” speech that decried the South’s “slave oligarchy” and demanded Kansas be admitted to the Union as a free state. Brooks chose to beat Sumner rather than risk breaking the anti-dueling law because, he argued, dueling “would subject me to legal penalties more severe than would be imposed for a simple assault and battery.”
Two years later, tensions over slavery erupted into war on the floor. When the Supreme Court ruled that the federal government could not ban slavery in the Western territories, abolitionists were enraged. At 2 a.m., during an overnight session, a southern representative grabbed a northern representative by the throat and said he would teach the “Black republican puppy” a lesson. As the two white men struggled, their colleagues ran over and a general melee ensued.
Freeman described the scene: “The end result was a free fight in the open space in front of the Speaker’s platform featuring roughly thirty sweaty, disheveled, mostly middle-aged congressmen in a no-holds-barred brawl, North against South.”
It was, in its way, a precursor of the Civil War. The intensity of the fight for one side to preserve its wealth, power and way of life cannot be overstated. Is that what our 21st-century “sweaty, disheveled, mostly middle-aged congressmen” were doing in the SCIF, on the ellipse and at the metal detectors asserting a right to carry arms onto the floors of the House and Senate, speechifying not against violence but against calling it violence? Fighting for their way of life, their wealth and power?
We have the right to expect law-abiding behavior from our lawmakers. We have the right to expect more than their commitment to represent their own interests at the expense of representing ours.