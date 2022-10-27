In 2050, it is predicted, the population of the United States will reach 400 million. The world population will increase from 7 billion to 9 billion. During the same period, a study conducted by Berkshire Regional Planning Commission predicts the permanent population of the Berkshires will decrease from 120,000 to 80,000. If BRPC is correct, what then?
Industrialization shifted population from the country to the city as people sought jobs. COVID-19 shifted population from cities to the country as people sought safety from the spread of disease. The predicted overpopulation might move those who can afford it from congested areas to less-populated areas like the Berkshires.
It is interesting to note that during the Gilded Age — the late 19th century into the early 20th century — the great influx of economic elite into the Berkshires wished to remove themselves from the industrial centers and urban areas. They wished to spend their money far from where they made their money. It may be that they considered the proximity to industry less healthy. It certainly is that they considered the high ground and clean air healthier. Moreover, they believed mountainous areas capable of restoring health.
Preserving the New England village
If, for whatever reason, our population sparsity attracts more and more wealthy multiple homeowners, the cost of housing, and the taxes associated, will rise precipitately. South Berkshire might shift from a series of villages to a single pricey resort — dark in the winter and vibrant in the summer. Workers the wealthy require to build, fix and maintain their property could be forced by the marketplace to live elsewhere. As a function of price and concomitant taxes, there could be two communities — one in service to the other.
Predictions are wabbly things. A dozen unforeseen variables might arise to change the outcome. For example, predictions five years after the 2010 census were slightly different: the rise to a U.S. population of 400,000,000 came later and the minority-white makeup came earlier. However, if true — if the permanent population decreases and the second-home owner population increases — what then?
If the proper function of a democratic government is to benefit the people , what intervenes? What levels the playing field? What manages growth, resources and pricing? What corrects the marketplace? What protects nature? What preserves community?
A benevolent and effective government, if allowed, could use its levers to plan for and direct desired outcomes. Higher taxes for nonresidents may slow the influx of temporary residents. Lower taxes for permanent residents may preserve and protect community, fill the schools and allow seniors to age in place. Is that unfair, or is it protecting community?
Strict enforcement of bylaws protects wetlands, lakes and forests from overdevelopment. Is that unfair or is it managing growth? Does that have anything to do with fairness or everything to do with good governance? Is planning workforce housing fair or is it government correcting markets? Does it have anything to do with fairness or everything to do with preserving the New England village which was the birthplace of our country.
Preserving resources
As invention and industrialization helped humans live longer, a once smaller and more stable population mushroomed. The pressure on resources was exponentially greater. Resources from wood to fossil fuels increased. Habitat for animals decreased. The survival of some species was threatened. Air and water were fetid. Invasive species were imported. Diseases jumped from animals to human and spread more rapidly. We have witnessed all this elsewhere and if our local population explodes, what stops all that from happening here?
There are examples of simple, enabling legislation and tax laws that have existed and been used successfully for decades. For example, in order to protect farmland and forests, Chapter 61 is a state law that grants a tax exemption. If local property is preserved for forests and farmland, Chapter 61 allows owners to pay just 25 percent of the assessed value. The rest of us make up the difference. It works just like the residential tax exemption.
If the owner wants to clear the land and build or develop, he has to pay back a part of what he saved over the years. It works to preserve land that the citizens want preserved. Is Chapter 61 fair, or is it good governance driving a desired outcome?
Bylaws and tax laws can be fashioned to protect a way of life, a community, and to preserve land and reduce the pressure on resources. Good laws can level the playing field, ease the way, and offer a helping hand. Folks who wish to do so can vote to do so.
Here and elsewhere, population change is coming. We can doubt the predictions, squabble about the specifics, fashion some alternative view of the future. However, the one thing that is absolutely certain is change itself.