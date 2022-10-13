Underlying contemporary problems is a single issue less often discussed. It is causal, and the enormity of its impact is disproportionate to the amount of attention paid to it. The issue is population.
Demographics and demography are areas of academic study but are far from esoteric. The sheer number impacts everyday life, creates problems and shapes responses.
The number
In 1787, when our forefathers convened in Philadelphia, the population of the soon-to-be United States of America was just above 3 million. A hundred years later, during the Industrial Revolution, the population was nearly 20 times that: 60 million. The Industrial Revolution and population growth were causal as well as concurrent. America shifted from an agrarian economy to a manufacturing economy. The shift created jobs, ramped up production of goods, lowered prices of goods, and fostered immigration from other countries as well as migration within this country from rural to urban areas.
Today, our population is 110 times what it was when the country was founded: 330 million. The growth in population alone raises questions: Can a government fashioned for 3 million work for 300 million? Are the natural resources abundant for 3 million adequate for 300 million? From where do we get sufficient manufactured goods and at what price?
This country is our home; let’s pretend it is an actual house. It is a three-bedroom, two-bath house. Our family of three lives in the house. It feels spacious and the facilities adequate.
Time passes and the number of people trying to live in the house increases to 100. Imagine the pressure on resources. Imagine at what a premium space would be. As a function of sheer numbers, imagine the tension and the competition for everything within the house.
That which is scarce is more costly and more valued. That which is plentiful costs less and is less valued. As our population increased, our manufacturing decreased. Goods and services became relatively more scarce and therefore sharply higher in price. For example, is homelessness a function of the housing market? That is, does the rising cost of housing create or increase homelessness?
Author Tony Hillerman wrote about “the big empty,” where people were scarce and therefore more valued. Hillerman postulated that if population increased, the value of the individual would decrease. Was Hillerman right? To some extent, is how we treat one another a function of how many of us there are? Is devaluing our fellow humans — bullying, name-calling, marginalizing, disenfranchising — a function of overpopulation?
If population impacts social interactions, might it also shape governmental treatment of citizens? In “Population and Politics,” author John Gerring writes, “The number of people impacts social cohesion, citizen engagement, political trust and civil conflict.”
He explains: “Every country, every subnational government, and every district has a designated population, and this has a bearing on politics …”
When that population increases, the form of government and even the amount of governmental corruption might change.
The number and the climate
One of the greatest supports to the health and welfare of humanity, to the growth of our population, has been a tolerant climate. Weather changes hour to hour, but according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the long-term weather pattern, called climate, “has a huge effect on our livelihoods, our health and our future.” NOAA explains that our climate helps us thrive because it “nurtures biodiversity and sequesters carbon.”
Many believe that our increasingly angry weather, storms, drought and other destructive weather events are a result of the press of people on nature. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reported “100 percent of climate change is due to human activity.”
We were few and the weather was kind and nurturing; now we are many, and some scientists liken us to a “virus attacking and sickening our host.”
Florida, population 21 million, is drowning. California, population 39 million, is on fire while water to dowse and drink is increasingly limited. Is the increase in population and the erosion of resources related? Perhaps.
For example, 21 million people have to live somewhere. All over Florida, they built in wetlands. They built closer and closer to the shoreline. To build there, they destroyed Mother Nature’s deterrent to flooding: the mangroves. Man provided great views and more housing and made their fellow man more vulnerable to rising waters.
California overbuilt its resources along endless roadways. Ghandi said, “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.”
If sheer numbers are devouring our host, what intervenes? What levels the playing field? What ensures safety? What manages resource distribution and fair pricing?
A benevolent and effective government
The Declaration of Independence says the proper role of a government of, by and for the people is to serve the people. In that circumstance, in “Contemporary Labor Economics,” authors Campbell McConnell, Stanley Brue and David Macpherson write, “Government intervention is presumed to improve the allocation of resources.”
For business, larger population means more customers to whom they can sell their widgets. For a democratic government, larger population means a plethora of interlocking problems to be solved for the benefit of its citizens.
Is that it? Is that the whole story — the sheer number creates problems and controls outcomes? Or is there more? What about the makeup of that number? Could that explain our current political divides?