Carole Owens: 'Miracle drugs' shouldn't mean you need a miracle to afford them

Just before the 2022 midterm elections, referring to the predicted “Republican red wave,” President Joe Biden said, “Everything I just talked about — $2,000 cap on prescription drugs, $35 a month cap on insulin, more power for Medicare to lower drug prices — all gone, all gone if they succeed.”
There was no red wave, and even with a slim Republican majority in the House and the slimmest Democratic majority in the Senate, Biden saw those initiatives passed. Those are two distinct accomplishments — what he did and how he did it — that evaded his predecessor. Still, his approval rating is neck and neck with Donald Trump’s.
In a news release published last week by the Republican Leader — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s press office — Biden was called a socialist and his initiative was called “socialism.”
“Last week, the Biden Administration rolled out the first targets of a scheme it’s been working on for years — prescription drug socialism … a federal government power grab.”
Putting aside the words selected to elicit an emotional response, what exactly is the scheme and who actually benefits? Does a government that is the competitor of the people grab more power and thereby win? Or do the people win as the result of a government working on their behalf, passing a law that reduces the price consumers pay and establishes the means to enforce it?
The Congressional Budget Office studied trends in prescription drug spending and prices in the general public and in Medicare/Medicaid programs from 1980 to 2018. In the introduction to their report, the CBO defined the problem that Medicare drug price negotiation seeks to address: “In recent years, policymakers have expressed concerns about the high prices of prescription drugs. Those drugs offer wide-ranging benefits … improving quality of life and extending life. However, high prices reduce consumers’ access to such medications.”
Simply put, without government intervention on behalf of the consumer, the pharmaceutical companies will charge excessively high prices, making their drugs available only to those few who can afford them.
At street-level, what does that look like?
A local general practitioner was very excited about Mounjaro, a drug to treat Type 2 diabetes. He called it a miracle. Mounjaro is an injectable prescription medicine that is used in adults with Type 2 diabetes to lower blood sugar. It also aids weight loss in a nation where 42 percent of Americans are obese, 11 percent are severely obese and one in 10 have diabetes. Along comes Mounjaro. Folks can lower their blood sugar without fear of losing a toe, a foot, a leg or their life. On the other hand, the required weekly shot costs approximately $1023.04 — $53,196 annually.
The majority of Americans make less than $50,000 per year. Mounjaro, the blood-sugar controlling and weight-loss “miracle” drug, is not within reach of most Americans, and the insurance companies are not anxious to cover the cost.
The instructions on an EpiPen read, “There is only one dose in an epinephrine auto-injector. A common mistake with anaphylactic reactions is waiting too long to give epinephrine. Epinephrine is safe to use, and it can save a life. Don’t hesitate.” That one application can cost $300.
An anaphylactic shock sufferer could die unless he has quick and easy access to a few hundred dollars.
The CBO report continues: “After decades of increases, per capita spending on prescription drugs began to level off …. The slower growth in spending was associated with the growing availability of generic drugs.”
The cost of the generic is $209.
If you have hemophilia, you might need the world’s most expensive drug. After the Food and Drug Administration approved the first gene therapy last year (Hemgenix from CSL Behring for hemophilia B), it became the world’s most expensive drug, priced at at $3.5 million per one-time dose.
When pricing their drugs, pharmaceutical companies explained, they consider the drug’s uniqueness, effectiveness and the cost of research and development.
The CBO report concludes: “Prescription drugs have become an increasingly important part of U.S. health care, as evidenced by the growth in nationwide spending on those drugs from 1980 to 2018. Over that period, such spending increased more than tenfold ….”
According to a 2000-2018 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association, “For pharmaceutical companies, the median gross profit margin was 76.5 percent.”
So, what does Medicare drug price negotiation intend to do? Socialize America? Rob you of your rights?
Nope. It is lowering the healthy profits of big pharma to help the average American buy life-enhancing and life-saving medications. It is taking a real step toward what the president promised: building an economy that benefits from the middle out, not from the top down.
The title of the press release put out by the Republican Leader was “Americans Cannot Afford Democrats’ Prescription Drug Socialism.” At this point, we might step in and decide or ourselves what we can and cannot afford.