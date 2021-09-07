Put aside the fact that the recent Texas law is about abortion. Look at the elements of the law, not the thing it is meant to prevent. Why? Because how it is being done may be more impactful than what is being attempted.
Look at the elements of the law. There are several unusual aspects. While the deterrent is a lawsuit, the person who invited the act cannot be sued, only those who aided in the act. Let’s pretend the thing outlawed is serving breakfast at a bed and breakfast. The owner of the B&B who ordered breakfast be served in contravention of the law, cannot be sued. The cook, the server, and the fellow who delivered the groceries, can be sued.
Another oddity: The reward is preset. The one suing, the plaintiff, gets $10,000 per proven complaint. Usually, the award in a civil suit is based on the amount of loss or extent of injury — that is, judicial redress is based on what happened to the plaintiff and requires that the plaintiff has standing. Standing means the plaintiff has (1) suffered an injury and can prove it (2) that injury must be traceable to the conduct of the defendant and (3) that injury can be redressed by a favorable judicial decision. Oddly, and dangerously, the Texas law does not require standing. Anyone can bring suit. No standing means the plaintiff cannot show loss or injury; therefore, the award is preset. This departure makes people vulnerable to suit filed by anyone anywhere. They are calling it citizen-enforcement.
Forget abortion; concentrate on the how the Texas law works because other states have used “citizen-enforcement” to prevent other things. In Missouri, a new law allows citizens to sue local law enforcement agencies if they enforce federal gun laws. Police and sheriff’s departments can face thousands in fines per occurrence.
In Kansas, residents can file suits against any government agency or private business that enforces coronavirus restrictions — masking, vaccinations, limiting the size of gatherings. In Utah, citizens can sue websites that fail to warn about “obscene materials.” Adult-entertainment groups warned it was a violation of free speech, and then complied to avoid an onslaught of lawsuits. The threat of suits controls behavior — what of it is used to control free speech or observance of one’s religion?
The lawsuits can be crippling and repressive, but there’s more. The requirement that the person suing has standing is called an “irreducible constitutional minimum” — that is, the Constitution requires it. Therefore, the Texas law is unconstitutional. And yet, the Supreme Court upheld it as constitutional, or did they?
The three dissenters flatly called the law unconstitutional. The six supporters said this: “In reaching this conclusion, we stress that we do not purport to resolve definitively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit. In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’ law …”
Wait. Isn’t the primary job of the Supreme Court to determine the constitutionality of laws and legal actions? If the court is not doing that, what is it doing?
For the moment, forget abortion, forget what the Texas law intends to prevent and focus on how it intends to prevent it, because the ground just shifted under our feet. American law, the rules of civil procedure, and the role of the Supreme Court just changed. What will that do to the rule of law, the social order, freedom of speech, the right to privacy, our behavior in public and in private? How will it affect our sense of safety, love and trust?
All these laws from Texas to Kansas were challenged as unconstitutional. Upper courts in states, as the Supreme Court, allowed these laws to proceed while considering the question of constitutionality. Next, courts slow-walk the deliberative process. For that interim, the Constitution is more severely weakened than the right to abortion.
Citizen-enforcers turn friends and neighbors, relatives and confidants, caregivers into adversaries. Citizen-enforcers can drag strangers with whom they disagree into court for the money. Within minutes of passage, sites went online soliciting folks to bring suits for the $10,000. As ugly as that is, it is not the first time.
From 1850 to 1864, the Fugitive Slave Laws operated in the same way, turning citizens into bounty hunters. The public was “deputized” and given a “bounty” to aid and abet slavery. In 1864, in the midst of the Civil War, the Fugitive Slave Laws were struck down as unconstitutional. Is that a law we wish to replicate?
This is not solely a battle over abortion. In the name of abortion prevention, our civil rights, our form of government and our rules of civilized social discourse are being eroded.
People who are proabortion and antiabortion might come together, might agree to act as one, to protect the American way. Put aside that the recent Texas law intends to prevent abortion and focus on how is trying to do it.
The latter may well impact more lives more negatively than the former.
Just one more thing: Is there something women can do to demonstrate their unhappiness about a specific legal right being snatched away from them? Read “Lysistrata.” Interesting people, the Greeks; haven’t we always been encouraged to learn from them?