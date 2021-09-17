Did you ever wonder why it is called a stagecoach? That four-wheeled, horse-drawn vehicle from yesteryear?
In the 18th century, a stagecoach advertisement read: “Through by daylight … leave Hartford at 4 a.m. and arrive in Albany at 7:30 p.m.” Drivers, horses, and passengers needed to stop along the way. There were shorter stops to change horses or drivers; longer stops for meals. The 15½-hour journey was made in stages: hence the name; stagecoach. Moreover, traveling in those heavy, well-sprung, commercial vehicles was called staging.
Words are grand things. Etymology not only traces meaning; it recounts history. Know the expression “stand and deliver”? Unlike what it means today, originally, it meant, you were being robbed. Shouting “Stand!” to a stagecoach driver meant drop the reins and stand up, do not remain in position to whip up the horses and drive away. “Deliver!” meant hand over the valuables. Stand and deliver — not stick ‘em up — was shouted by the miscreants robbing the stagecoach. Interesting how often we keep the words and change the meanings.
Ever pay extra for a box seat? Was it in a theater? Originally the box seat was a box for the driver to sit on. Placed at the highest point on the stagecoach, it enabled the driver to see over the horses without difficulty. Later coaching would change and as it did the meaning of box seat would, too. But first, the seat next to the box seat was “riding shotgun.” It was occupied by a paid employee of the stage company: a man with a gun who could shoot those bad guys shouting “stand and deliver.”
The history of the stagecoach and staging is filled with words we recognize and meanings we don’t. For example, “drivers not welcome” was an early sign (literally) of segregation. When the coach stopped at an inn for supper, if there was such a sign, then, only the passengers were welcome. Drivers had to find a separate accommodation.
The need to be “through by daylight” had to do with bad roads, root and rock outcroppings, and roads that were a cart-width — a road no wider than a cart measured wheel to wheel. Under those slow, uncomfortable, and dangerous conditions, stagecoaches delivered people and mail until the faster, safer and smoother-riding trains took all their business away. It was early 19th century, and the world was changing.
It was late 19th century, and the world was changing. The stagecoach was a romantic memory. As times changed, words changed and their meanings. The word stagecoach was replaced with coach, the seat next to the driver, no longer requiring a shotgun, was the most favored seat on the coach — the box seat. Enter the upper class looking for adventure.
The Coaching Club was established in New York City in 1875. Coaching was no longer a necessity but a sport. The uber-rich prepared to have some fun with a soupcon of competition.
One thing that did not change: the Berkshires were the favored backroads for coaching.
In the 18th century, the Hartford to Albany run stopped in Berkshire County. Stagecoach inns included the Merrill Inn and Morgan House in Lee, the Red Lion in Stockbridge, the Village Inn (now called the Church Street Inn) in Lenox, Hubbard’s and others along West Street in Pittsfield, and the Green Mountain Inn of North Adams. The Berkshire landscape was dotted with these inns; the Berkshire pocketbook was enriched by them. Then and now, Berkshire was innkeeper to the outlanders.
In the late 19th century, as the Coaching Club was established, the Cottagers came to The Berkshires. They brought their fine equipage — polished carriages and matched horses. Members of the Coaching Club who were also Berkshire Cottage owners were Augustus Schermerhorn (Pine Croft), Harris Fahnestock (Eastover), William Carlos Whitney and Harry Payne Whitney (Antlers on October Mountain), George Griswold Haven (SunnyCroft) and his next-door neighbor, Frank Knight Sturgis. Members with strong ties to The Berkshires included Alfred G. and Willie K. Vanderbilt (brothers of Emily Thorne Vanderbilt of Elm Court).
Berkshire Coaching was a welcome spectacle, but a constant worry. Races on the roads from Sunday services at Trinity Church to luncheon at Eastover frightened; a minister shortening sermon so his flock would not race home was harried, and butlers calling to determine when an auto would be on the roads and spook the horses were frantic. The story of stories — true or apocryphal — was the great race between auto and carriage. Neither Cortland Field Bishop in an auto nor Harris Fahnestock in a carriage conceded.
Whoever won that day, the auto beat the carriage in the end. Did the carriage disappear entirely from the Berkshires? Not quite.
In Stockbridge, Harvey and Mary Waller have kept coaching alive with the annual Coaching Weekend — three days of spectacle and sport evoking the past.
In 1989, the Colonial Carriage Society resurrected the tub parade. The tub was no carriage; it was a small two-wheeled cart often pulled by one horse or pony. Nonetheless, on Sept. 25, 1888, The New York Times called it “One of the great social events of the Lenox season … unique and picturesque.”
Sadly, both are canceled due to COVID, but they will be back.