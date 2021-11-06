Great Barrington is considering the residential exemption — an optional tax plan made available to Massachusetts cities and towns by the commonwealth. The Stockbridge Select Board also considered it.
Town select boards can implement the residential exemption without town meeting approval. So, what is the residential exemption, and what did each town board decide?
What it is
According to Mass.gov, “the residential exemption reduces your tax bill by excluding a portion of your residential property’s value from taxation.” A tax bill is a function of the rate and the assessed value — reduce the value and thereby reduce the final tax due.
It is a way to make Great Barrington or any town that adopts it more affordable for lower-income folks, elderly residents on fixed incomes and owners of the less-expensive homes. It eases the tax burden on those who need relief the most.
Given the rising pressure on our real estate market, it may help South County maintain moderately priced housing and not become exclusive enclaves of high-priced homes. As second homeownership rises, it may prevent our towns from being dark all winter.
Simply put, it may promote community and variety in the makeup of the community.
How does the residential tax exemption work?
If some property values are reduced and pay lower taxes, then what? To raise the income towns need, others pay more.
Who decides who pays less and who pays more? The commonwealth only allows reduction of the property values of the houses of residents — those who live here 183 days per year or more. Nonresidents’ assessments may not be reduced. The commonwealth decides all elements of the measure except two. The locality decides by what percentage property values are reduced up to 35 percent — the most allowed by the commonwealth — and the locality decides whether to adopt the residential exemption.
What did each decide?
The Great Barrington Select Board voted unanimously to hire a consultant and explore the residential exemption. The Stockbridge Select Board killed the measure by a vote of 2-1: Chairwoman Roxanne McCaffrey and Chuck Cardillo opposed the residential exemption; Patrick White was in favor.
Pros and cons
Those who struggle to pay their taxes; those who may be forced to request tax deferments or sell due to the tax burden; the young starting out and the old on fixed incomes — those folks would be relieved. Those who can most easily afford it would pay a bit more. In that way, the measure helps build and retain community, but is it fair?
Perhaps not, but how fair is it that a distorted marketplace is harming lower- and moderate-income folks? How fair is it that Stockbridge workers — police and firemen and town officials — cannot afford to live in Stockbridge? In short, how fair is the distorted market and what is it a function of?
This measure has been available since the 1970s and only 14 communities in the commonwealth have adopted it, why? The Residential Exemption was tailored for communities like ours. In South County the unfair distortion in the marketplace is due to money from outside that raised the assessments of homes to a point that an unprepossessing house now has a tax bill that is out of reach of the owner. The wide disparity in property values, the higher percentage of second-home owners and other variables combine to create the distortion. The residential exemption is a step in curing the distortion.
However, in Stockbridge there was objection to anything that raised taxes. True, taxes would rise on some houses. For example, on a $1.4 million house, the owner will pay an increased amount equal to a dinner out or a week’s groceries at Guido’s.
Stockbridge Select Board Chairwoman McCaffrey suggested there were other viable options like the residential tax deferment plan. The exemption and deferment are as different as chalk and cheese. With the exemption, the tax obligation is reduced to a manageable amount and paid. With the tax deferent, the obligation remains and grows annually. Say the tax is $5,000 per year. Say it is deferred annually and the owner remains 10 more years. The principal due is now $50,000. With 8 percent interest, the final amount due is about $78,900 and must be paid when the house is sold or the owner dies.
McCaffrey mentioned donations and charitable giving to make up the shortfall of the needy. She also said no one called her asking for passage. This is stiff-backed Yankee country. No one is in front of their house with a tin cup. They are inside the house soberly and silently deciding between paying the tax, buying food or buying medicine.
From his “Little Red Shanty” in Stockbridge, Nathaniel Hawthorne wrote, “Better a small right than a large favor.” The residential exemption is a small right; charity is a favor.
If we continue to do nothing, the marketplace will shape South County. With the residential exemption, folks who have lived here all their lives can remain, and when they die, their children might come and live in the house. Those in moderately priced homes remain part of the community. Sales and renovations do not homogenize South County.
There are all kinds of political debates, but this one is about sensitivity and caring, livability, community and neighborliness.