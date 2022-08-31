Carole Owens: In Stockbridge, residential tax exemption deserves consideration — and a totally different framing

Enough. Because the emphasis was misplaced in the introduction of residential tax exemption in Stockbridge, emotions got ahead of facts.

A perfect example: The Finance Committee is opposed to the residential tax exemption at the same time it claims there is no “empirical data” — then on what basis does it oppose?

Let’s begin again.

We live together and our individual behaviors impact one another. The sewer connection at Mahkeenac Heights was paid for by the town, although only residents in that small lake community benefitted. Is that fair? Was it fair when Stockbridge received $1.5 million fewer dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act than a neighboring town because the amount awarded is based on primary residents and Stockbridge is 60 percent second-home owners? Is it fair that all Stockbridge taxpayers pay millions for Stockbridge Bowl — harvesting, dredging, and expert consultants — when a very few live on the lake? Stop. It is fatuous to talk about fairness when community needs are being addressed.

We are a community. Individual behavior impacts our neighbors. When second-home owners tear down and build bigger and better, when they have bidding wars on lakefront land, high-priced purchases become commonplace not an anomaly. Then all assessments go up — even little old houses down the street without renovated kitchens.

We are a community. We all want stuff, and we all pay for it regardless of who enjoys the benefit of a single decision most. We all want sewer, safe bridges and de-iced roads; we all want young families to move in, and the older residents to stay. We all want to be a real village, not Disneyland north, so it is up to all of us to meet the challenges and consider ourselves — all of us — winners.

There is no us and them in Stockbridge

Stockbridge does not pit residents against nonresidents. Our commonwealth does — as does every state in the union.

Sovereignty is the authority of a state to govern itself. Among other powers, states have the power to pass laws and enforce them, levy taxes, and grant certain rights and privileges to their citizens — including running for office and voting. One of the perks available to citizens of the commonwealth of Massachusetts is the residential tax exemption. Stockbridge cannot change that this is available. It is the law of the commonwealth — just as Stockbridge cannot allow nonresidents to vote, hold elected office or avoid the personal property tax. State law creates the differential between citizens and noncitizens.

Legally, any individual may have many residences but may only have one domicile — that is, one primary residence. We are allowed to be citizens of only one state.

Neither penalty nor charity

We all pay the same tax rate. Real estate taxes are based on tax rate and valuation — assessment — of what the house is worth. The rate is the same rate for everyone, primary and secondary residences. The striking differential in tax bills is a function of the assessment. The biggest tax bills in dollars will be levied on the most expensive houses — whether primary or secondary residences.

As second-home owners tear down and build bigger and better, are they penalizing primary homeowners? They cause all assessments to go up, though it would be silly to think that was their plan. Stiff-backed Yankees are not interested in charity. They figure it’s none of anybody else’s business what they can and can’t afford. The residential tax exemption isn’t charity. It is the right of citizens of the commonwealth if the locality chooses to adopt it. The exemption is a tax plan allowed by the commonwealth. By law, it is considered every year at a mandatory tax classification meeting. Try it. If it doesn’t work, repeal it next year. Pray do not say there is no empirical data so I oppose it. Collect some.

There’s an old story ...

Once there was a man — admittedly cantankerous — who owned a store on Main Street. Some outlander complained about his prices: “I can get it for a penny less in NYC.” She said.

The store owner answered, “Then skedaddle ye down to New York City, buy it there, and stay put.”

Down the street and over the road, as they used to say, a restaurant owner told any who complained: “Leave — I have all the business I need or can handle.”

That was a long time ago, and no one is saying, “if you don’t like it, go away.” In fact, we are saying the opposite. Stay and help.

We all share in a dislike of paying taxes. We may grumble, accuse, mention mythical alternatives, but please don’t threaten. Five hundred nonresidents will request abatements? Now that is silly. Any applicant needs grounds for abatement. “I don’t like this tax” isn’t one.

No one likes taxes, but like death, they are certain. We all cost as well as pay. Each in our own way, we all leave footprints, and we all are asked to help in the sweeping up. If we have more than one residence, we can choose which is our primary residence. We can weigh the pluses and minuses and pick our “domicile.” No need to be angry at anyone else; exercise your choices.

The residential tax exemption needn’t be divisive; it can mean working together to maintain the best little town ever.