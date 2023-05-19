There is a house on Stockbridge Main Street where once there was a school. It was a school for girls or a school for the children of Stockbridge. It was founded in 1824 or 1827. There might not be perfect agreement on all the facts, but one thing is undisputed: It was started by a woman.
Miss Charlotte Whitney was the member of a fine family in Stockbridge, sister of a deacon of the church and daughter of an early, well-respected settler. Nevertheless, in the mid-1820s, women were second-class citizens without standing in the courts, unable to vote or run for office or speak in public. Women were not encouraged or strictly allowed to work outside the home unless it was in someone else’s home as a domestic. Skirting the last issue, Charlotte opened her school in her own home.
By the end of the 19th century, things would begin to change for women, but change was slow. It wasn’t until the 1970s when a woman could sign a credit card application or a mortgage without a co-signer. And yet 150 years earlier, Miss Charlotte Whitney opened a school for children. She owned it, she worked in it and and she profited from it. It says something about women, about the search for equal rights and about Stockbridge.
Charlotte was born in Stockbridge in 1801 exactly 20 years after a Stockbridge woman became the first woman in Massachusetts, and possibly in the Colonies, to be granted a taverner’s license. That license allowed her, for the first time and henceforth, to open a bottle, pour liquor into the glass of a paying customer in public and collect money for doing it. From Anna Dix Bingham to Jane Fitzpatrick, the village was and would continue to be sympathetic and supportive to women who were out and doing.
In “Stockbridge Past and Present” (1854), Electra Jones called Stockbridge a village of schools. Aside from Charlotte’s, there were at least four others including the Stockbridge Academy and Mr. Francis Fowler’s boarding school.
The Women’s Movement
For centuries, common law held that femme covert, the covered woman, had no legal identity and therefore no legal rights. At birth, she was covered by her father, and when she married, husband and wife became one, and her rights were subsumed under his.
An unmarried woman, femme sole, had the right to own property, make and sign contracts — that is, conduct business. Not surprisingly, Charlotte, a spinster, was joined by another spinster, Lucy Atwater, and together they enlarged the school and ran it successfully for almost 20 years. It closed when Charlotte married the Honorable James Fowler, of Westfield, in 1841.
As Charlotte and Lucy ran their school, other women were taking steps outside of the home. Emma Hart Willard founded the Troy Female Seminary in 1821. Mary Lyon founded Mount Holyoke College for Women in 1837. It was not yet a four-year college and it taught domestic arts, but still it was a college for women only.
Even as the law broadened to include female voters, female public speakers, and female educators, the cult of domesticity renewed the old demands on women. Through social pressure rather than the law, women were encouraged to stay home and stay quiet. Now here is the irony: Even though more rights were granted to the single woman and widow, the married woman was considered socially superior. The pressure was there; not all women were listening.
All in the family
Wonder how a 10-year-old Stockbridge spinster met her Westfield husband? They were all related.
It surprises us in the 21st century, but it shouldn’t. The country was very different two centuries ago. It was smaller — young men eventually would go west but not yet. Concentrated along the eastern seaboard, the smaller country had a smaller population. On the day Charlotte was born, there were just 5 million Americans. On the day she married, there were just 17 in a country that was 92 percent rural. So how did they meet?
The mother of Lucy Atwater was a Lyman, as was James Fowler’s mother. If Lucy didn’t introduce Charlotte to her cousin, then his brother did. Remember fellow Stockbridge schoolmaster Francis Fowler? That was James’ brother. There’s more.
Lucy’s brother, Charles Atwater, married Alice Maud Allen, great-granddaughter of the Rev. Thomas Allen, first minster of the Pittsfield Congregational church. That made Thomas Allen, railroad magnate and politician, Charles Atwater’s father-in-law and William Russell Allen his brother-in-law. It related the “fighting Parson,” the Gilded Age elite and the “advanced” females of Stockbridge.
Lucy’s niece and namesake married Matthew Dickinson Field. Lucy and Matthew were the parents of author Rachel Field. In their household in the 1900 census was “Maud F. Gun [sic] 16 Servant.”
Maude Gunn’s brother was David Gunn Sr. David Gunn Jr. was her nephew and the father of Lynda Jean Gunn. Lynda was the Stockbridge model for Norman Rockwell’s famous “The Problem We All Live With.” The Jan. 14, 1964, Look Magazine cover depicted Ruby Bridge’s walk into a New Orleans elementary school surrounded by federal marshals.
It is very American that the Gunns, the Allens, the Atwaters, the Lymans, the Fowlers and the Whitneys are all related by blood or common experience — related and relating, as it should be.