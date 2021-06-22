Did you know that women ran for office before they had the right to vote? They ran not to win, but to do what women do best: discuss.
Victoria Claflin Woodhull was first. Born in Ohio in 1838, she announced her candidacy for president of the United States in 1870 in a letter to the New York Herald. Opponents objected not to her sex but her age — she was 32, not the required 35.
Woodhull formed a new party, the Equal Rights Party, and named Frederick Douglass her running mate. He neither accepted nor declined and there is no evidence that he was cognizant of the honor.
Woodhull started a weekly newspaper delivered by mail to publish her platform. It didn’t take long for her to be the focus of a series of accusations. She was said to be a fraudulent clairvoyant, healer and stockbroker. She was said to be too familiar with men. Finally, she was accused of sending obscene material through the mail.
This last landed her in jail on Election Day. From that vantage, she learned she did not receive a single vote anywhere in the country. What, you may be asking, does this have to do with Berkshire history? Everything.
Henry Ward Beecher was called the most famous man in the country. He was a minister whose sermons were described as a combination of “St. Paul and Barnum & Bailey.” He was proud of his modest estate in Lenox from whence he “could see heaven.” All in all, Beecher was considered quite the fellow striding around Lenox with a smile and a nod for all.
The obscenity that Woodhull sent through the mail was an explicit description of the affair Beecher was having with Mrs. Elizabeth Tilden. The scandal! The great man debauched a wife, mother and, far worse, a parishioner.
Beecher issued a strident denial and the charge of obscenity against Woodhull followed. Truth is an absolute defense, but a denial is made in an instant and establishing the truth takes time. The arrest was a few days before the election; the trial for adultery was in 1874. Truth was established when the wife tearfully admitted the affair. By then the election was over, Woodhull was a footnote in history and Beecher sold his property in Lenox to pay his legal bills.
Woodhull may have been the first, but Belva Ann Bennett Lockwood was the most qualified. Born in upstate New York in 1830, Lockwood was a schoolteacher who pursued the law. She passed her courses, fought for her diploma, became the first female member of the bar and the first female to argue before the Supreme Court. She fought for suffrage, and when the Republican Party refused to add a plank for equal rights, Lockwood became the candidate for the Equal Rights Party. It was 1884.
Lockwood did not expect to win, but desired to “create a grand agitation about women’s issues.” Like Woodhull’s, Lockwood’s platform contained much that eventually became law.
Men organized “Belva Lockwood parades” in which they wore Mother Hubbard costumes to mock Lockwood. To belittle and demean seemed preferable to debating her on the issues.
Lockwood lost, but they finally did it! Men nominated a woman. It was not an easy decision. Nonetheless they did it — the first woman ever nominated by one of the major parties. When they did, the newspaper reported, “people are convulsed and shaken.” They called the nominee names and dug deep for scandal.
Five men were involved in getting the little lady nominated: the innkeeper, popular and respected, resigned from the position leaving a void and forcing an election; the attorney-at-law who held sway in the party; and the three potential candidates. Both parties scrambled for candidates.
One party nominated someone reputedly crazier than a barn owl. The opposition thought the real estate man looked like a good choice, and many were prepared to back him, but then the lawyer said he was not a true party man. The party threw its weight behind a sober banker — a tad boring, but stable. The attorney was back shaking his finger and shaking his head. He had scuttled the real estate man’s ship and now moved in to sink the banker. The banker was dropped from consideration and panic ensued. Where would they find a candidate?
The attorney proclaimed he had a solution, and by gosh, he nominated a woman — the daughter of the tailor. A woman was nominated as United States Postmaster before women could vote, and before anyone ever mouthed the word postmistress. And then … scandal.
The attorney owned the building where the father had his tailor shop. The attorney extracted a promise that when she was elected Postmistress, she would move the Post Office to the attorney’s building. The move would increase the lawyer’s rent roll and benefit her father’s business by bringing daily traffic past his shop as townsfolk visited the Post Office.
The lawyer was exposed as self-serving. The female nominee was exposed as his dupe. The people were outraged, but no one knew which to shoot. Bloodshed was averted when the innkeeper withdrew his resignation for the good of the town and remained postmaster. It was 1886. The town was Stockbridge. The inn was the Red Lion.