The St. John family came to Stockbridge in 1769. They were landowners and members of the Congregational Church. They were respectable and welcome until Anna St. John was widowed and left with seven children. She had a meager inheritance of 290 pounds in real property and 100 pounds in personal property — approximately $17,600 today.
The fortunes of the family went steadily downhill. Anna returned to her parents in Sharon, Conn., but they would not accept seven children.
The youngest went with Anna and at least three, including daughter Martha, were left behind.
Servitude
Martha, alone and without protection, wandered into Lenox and into debt. It was 1787. With no way to repay, it was “voted that Martha St. John be put up at Publick Vendue [public auction] and sold to the person who bids her off [buys her].”
The bidder paid her debt and by virtue of that payment, St. John was bonded to the purchaser until she repaid him. Unfortunately, the one who bought her also determined when she was paid in full. Unless she found a protector, a husband or an avenue back to court for an independent determination, her owner might decide repayment was equal to her lifetime.
Theodore Sedgwick represented Mum Bett and won her freedom in 1781. Six years later, Martha was purchased by Azariah Egleston Esq. That year, Mum Bett’s liberator sat on a town committee with Martha’s purchaser. No one remarked on anything strange.
Mid-19th century
Alternatively, the period was called the American Renaissance and the Age of Reform. Whether through art or charity both grew out of religion. As the 18th-century God of Retribution was replaced with the nineteenth-century God of Love, improving life rather than waiting for the afterlife became popular.
The reform movements aimed at improving conditions for women, the mentally ill, the poor, the imprisoned and the enslaved. Slowly, abolition and temperance took center stage. It was then that indentured service and slavery were eliminated. However, respect, caring and sympathy for the poor did not necessarily follow.
Social Darwinism
Whatever sympathy the reformers felt for the poor was erased in the Gilded Age. The Gilded Age was 52 years of American history from the close of the Civil War to our entrance into World War I. It was a time when vast new wealth was disproportionately distributed into a few hands. The source of the “new wealth” was manufacturing. It was a short period but powerful. It changed America from what we started as to what we are now.
The language of a representative democracy did not change, but the power structure did. Power shifted from the agrarian South to the industrial North, from states’ rights to the centralized federal government. Concomitantly immigration increased, and the middle class expanded. The power of money in government did not change — only who had it and who emphatically did not.
For an expanding middle class, mass transportation, central banking and Henry Ford eased the way. For the upper class, there was great power but the challengers. President Theodore Roosevelt believed the stranglehold a very few had on the economy must be loosened or those few would exert a crushing grip on levers of power. The trust-buster was born, and the monopoly was threatened.
Leaders like Teddy Roosevelt, and later Franklin Delano Roosevelt, regardless of their party affiliations (Teddy was a Republican and FDR a Democrat) worked for the majority and not just the richest among us. However, what stood against Teddy was a powerful story: Spencerian Darwinism.
Herbert Spencer was a British philosopher. When he propounded that Darwin’s theory, survival of the fittest, could and should be applied to humans, it fell on deaf ears in England. After all, the ruling class in England was a product of bloodlines. The king was king by birthright, not as a function of fitness. America was different.
How do you justify disproportionate distribution of wealth in the context of equality?
The Gilded Age elite were searching for the invidious comparison — that which justifies the rich his riches and blames the poor for their poverty. Spencerian Darwinism was the answer.
It was one of Berkshire’s own, the Rev. Henry Ward Beecher, the great orator, who married Spencerian Darwinism to the church. He created Social Darwinism wherein God rewarded some with wealth. The poor were poor due to their moral inferiority. They are sinners, slothful or intemperate, and must fix themselves — “get in right with God” — in order to succeed.
It was the opposite of the reform movement wherein love for fellow men guided the movement. It was unlike the Colonial period and early American settlements wherein all were responsible for the wellbeing of their fellows. It was the Gilded Age wherein the sinners had to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps and the rich were revered.
W.D. Howells disagreed and wrote of the careless rich dancing on floors held up by the writhing bodies of the suffering poor. However, Howells’ was not the persuasive voice. Beecher’s was.
The government did not help the poor. In private charities, aid was given but without love or respect; it was given with blame and admonition.
Next: Part 3 — The Depression to Modern Day