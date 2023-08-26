In its 2008 decision District of Columbia v. Heller, the Supreme Court ruled that the individual had the right “to possess an ordinary type of weapon and use it for lawful, historically established situations such as self-defense in a home, even when there is no relationship to a local militia.”
The Second Amendment reads: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” There was an argument that, given the wording, the right to bear arms was dependent upon — part of — the existence of a well-regulated militia. The 2008 decision declared the right to bear arms an individual right separate from the existence of a militia.
In 2022, another ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen struck down a century-old New York licensing law and a requirement that the person be 21 or older in order for a person to carry a gun outside the home.
Bruen made gun ownership a more unfettered individual right by establishing a brand-new test for determining constitutionality. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the conservative majority, wrote that for a firearm regulation to be justifiable, “the government must demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition.”
The Thomas opinion was a radical new framework for evaluating Second Amendment challenges. In an article in the Duke Law Journal, Jacob Charles, professor and constitutional law scholar, wrote that state and federal laws have been invalidated in whole or in part since the Bruen decision. In 31 percent of civil cases when Bruen was cited, gun control provisions were invalidated. Charles claims this outpaces the immediate aftermath of Heller in 2008.
Further, Charles asks, how exactly does a lower court judge determine what is “consistent with the nation’s historical tradition”? Moreover, how do historical traditions apply to 21st-century technology? What would Madison, Franklin or Jefferson think about an AR-15 or a gun created with a 3D printer?
Thomas pooh-poohs the problem: “Analogical reasoning requires only that the government identify a well-established and representative historical analogue, not a historical twin.” He further explains: “So even if a modern-day regulation is not a dead ringer for historical precursors, it still may be analogous enough to pass constitutional muster.”
Charles argues “The Bruen method is at its core anti-innovation, so, there can’t be innovative responses to challenges today that deal with gun violence” — essentially, that the Thomas opinion was unworkable.
Nonetheless, the impact of Bruen is coming to a living room near you. Soon there will be a case before the Supreme Court asking if purchase of a gun can be limited if the purchaser was convicted of, or poses a credible threat of, domestic violence. The answer will affect all of us because the law challenged as unconstitutional is the Federal Firearms Act.
At issue is a 1994 amendment to the Federal Firearms Act that prohibits those who are actively subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms. Yet the Supreme Court ruled only gun laws that have historical precedent are constitutionally permissible.
So, what is the predicate for protecting women and children from domestic violence? What is the nation’s “historic tradition”? What was the understanding at the time the Bill of Rights was signed? In the 18th century, English common law provided that a husband, as master of his household, could subject his wife to corporal punishment or “chastisement” so long as he did not inflict permanent injury upon her.
By the end of 18th century, change was coming driven not by law or philosophy but by economics; what was agrarian had been industrialized. Women traveled far beyond hearth and home. The city offered jobs and more. There were shops where store-bought was preferred to homespun, markets that offered more than any kitchen garden and department stores with more goods in one building than in an entire New England village. The wife, production officer of the old homestead, became a consumer. Theaters broached subjects not whispered in the parlor. While the Constitution did not immediately preclude men beating those wives and children, it was a new century, and things were changing.
A timeline of women’s rights to consider: Right to own property, 1804; age of consent raised from 10 to 16, 1886; rape defined as a violent crime, 1898; granted right to vote (1920); control over her own body through abortion and contraception (Roe v. Wade), 1973; borrow money without a male cosigner or acquire a credit card, 1974; right to keep job if pregnant, 1978; Violence Against Women Act, 1994; equal pay, N/A. While women’s advances and retreats approximated a dance more than a forward march, in the new century, there would be no baby girls named Submit.
Our Constitution was not perfect, but it was a perfect road map for the journey ahead. It was a journey to offer more people — nonwhites and women — more rights. See why Professor Charles said Thomas’ reasoning was unworkable? Going back means guns everywhere and concomitant mass shootings; women as second-class citizens without control over their own bodies; the weak vulnerable to assault by the strong; nonwhites guilty until proven innocent and dissuaded from voting; LGBTQ people not welcome.
We were never a perfect union, but we were always trying to be. Justice Thomas, your idea about the historical tradition is unworkable.