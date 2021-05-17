Florida, Mass., was incorporated in 1805. In 1851, its fame was associated with being one end of the proposed Hoosac Tunnel.
The 4.75-mile stretch through the mountain was built from Florida to North Adams at a cost of about $15 million (about $364 million today), nearly 200 lives and 24 years. With its completion in 1875, Florida had two town centers.
One, at the top of the Mohawk Trail, had a white church, visible for miles, and a few houses surrounded by farmland. At the foot of the Hoosac Mountain, near the tunnel mouth, was the second, once the East Portal Camp for the workers. The descent from one center to the other, through woods, beside swift waterfalls, with broad mountain views, was one of the best drives in the Berkshires, or so Nathaniel Hawthorne thought. In his “American Notebook,” circa 1851, Hawthorne wrote, “August 31: The scenery on the Eastern side of the Green [Hoosac] Mountain is incomparable … I have never driven through such romantic scenery.”
Together we stand ...
Romantic, perhaps, but also the cause of a Berkshire feud. The bases of the feud were weather and geography. Were the land flat and the weather clement, townsfolk might not have cared where Town Hall was built. However, in a Berkshire winter, it mattered if Town Hall were almost 2,000 feet above or below them over a snow-choked or ice-slick road. The two factions strongly disagreed. One faction did not want to fight their way up the mountain and the other did not want to careen down it to attend town meeting or vote.
At the beginning of the 20th century, the commonwealth exacerbated the problem. It offered Florida a piece of land near the tunnel entrance. The town gratefully accepted and planned to build the Town Hall and school on the site. That meant the farmers would have to travel 6 miles downhill to attend either.
One of the most important events at Town Hall was Election Day. The farmers held the power in Florida, and all was serene until women were granted the vote. In the election of 1920, there was danger of power shifting since far fewer women lived uphill.
The farmers knocked on every door on the mountain telling people to vote and making sure they could get to the polls. It worked well in 1920; it was a different story in 1922. It was an inclement day, but the stalwart farmers made it down only to find Town Hall locked.
There was something akin to a protest rally at the general store that day. Afterward, still without voting, the farmers started their slow crawl up the mountain. The anger was deep and unappeased. It flared with every heavy step; the feud began rife with defamation and conspiracy theories. There was “proof” they were purposefully locked out.
The farmers fought for their “legal rights.” They met, muttered and made suggestions, but no plan of action developed. Then one of their number suggested he would do as the commonwealth did. He gave them a tract of land. On it a second town hall was built, and Upper Township was born.
... divided we fall
The following year, 1923, residents below refused to attend town meeting in the new Upper Town Hall or vote there. No siree! They had real proof that Upper Town had mistaken voting day — no one locked them out! Much maligned, they held their own town meeting and voted in their own booths. Lower Township was established. The sides were formally drawn.
As the feud deepened so did the confusion. Which decisions at which Town Meeting held sway? Who won the election? The Superior Court of the Commonwealth had to step in. The Court ruled out-of-order the doings at Upper Town Hall because it was built second. The Court’s reason and ruling were eschewed in Upper Township.
The General Court of the Commonwealth convened and declared the whole shebang — all results in both town halls — null and void. On the first Monday in February 1924, Florida must begin again.
The meeting in February lasted two days. On the first day, Upper Township was better organized and prevailed on every vote for every man and measure. The result? A fight broke out. On the second day, the farmers stayed home either nursing their wounds or satisfied with the results on the first day. Lower Township, unopposed, rescinded every decision made on day one and added a new wrinkle. Upper Township and only Upper Township would have to pay the $2,500 in legal fees accrued to date.
Neither side was able to do more than fan the flames of the feud. One side demonized the other and conspiracy theories abounded. Once again, the commonwealth stepped in. Representatives smoothed feathers and oversaw negotiations. Finally, it was decided that Florida would remain one town with two very nice town halls. In one, town meetings would take place; in the other, voting would occur. All was not forgotten, but tempers no longer flared nor did anger control decisions.
How?
“Suddenly we saw the real world not the crazy stuff,” a Florida woman explained.
Wait — is this a parable? If so, what’s the lesson?