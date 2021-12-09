Two important books were published in 1964: “The Machine in the Garden” by Leo Marx and “Understanding the Media” by Marshall McLuhan. Together they appear to address a question provoked but left unanswered by the1918 autobiography “The Education of Henry Adams.”
To understand Henry Brooks Adams, first know that he was born in 1838 and died in 1918. The historian and descendent of two presidents (John Adams and John Quincy Adams) witnessed the world change dramatically and felt a foreboding. He saw the onset of the 20th century as the onset of destruction. He speculated that technology — radio, telephone, the typewriter, planes and trains — would lead to sharp divisions, violence and war. He was in mourning for America-past and saw education as the sole redemptive force.
The provoked and unanswered question: Was Adams correct about what was to come?
In 1964, Leo Marx answered yes. In “The Machine in the Garden,” Marx wrote that the advent of technology was the death knell of the American pastoral ideal. To Marx, the harbinger was the moment in Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden” when a steam locomotive’s whistle disrupted the peace of the pastoral scene. Looking back, Marx saw what, looking forward, Adams foresaw — technology leading to division, violence and war.
Marshall McLuhan seemed to answer Adams when he speculated that the printing press, technology of another age, led to the Industrial Revolution. McLuhan recounted how this phenomenon shaped the modern world, the global village and the hard truth that the medium is the message — that is, the fact of owning a TV is more important than what is on it.
Were they consciously answering Adams? Perhaps, perhaps not, but the three books, by their existence and their content, reflect the connectivity of history. Moving forward from 1964, the Industrial Revolution created the possibility of the internet, and the argument can be made that the internet shaped our modern community, shrinking the world into the global village. In turn it is legitimate to ask: Does technology’s child, the internet, contribute to our divided nation and enhanced violence? Does it explain why we may live permanently with coronavirus and its variants? If so, how?
One massive impact of the internet is how it changed and shaped our communication style and our language. Even before the 280 characters or less mandated by Twitter, the internet’s twin impulses of instant and shortened communication changed everything.
Philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein posited “the limits of my language mean the limits of my world.” That is, language both enables and restricts what we can explain and understand. Is modern understanding limited to 280 characters? Maybe. To some extent we have become the Slogan Society. Why, some ask, can about a third of the American adult population believe the 2020 election was stolen but not believe the science behind the COVID vaccine? In part, it is about language.
The language of the latter is: transmissibility of the variant, immunity duration, treatment efficacy, mRNA and monoclonal antibody infusion. Surprising that only a third of the population is lost.
Transmissibility? Really? If you want those folks vaccinated, how about: COVID is catching. Be smart. Don’t catch COVID. CIC. DCC. See you at the vax center.
And what, please, is an existential threat? Even Camus is asking. If it means a threat to existence, is that all existence or the existence of something specific? If it means the death of democracy, say it. How, by the way, are we the people at an inflection point? Hard to understand because we are neither a graph nor a knee. No one ever convinced anyone of anything by first making them feel stupid or outside the in-crowd.
Say whatever about Donald Trump — he embraced the language of the tweet, of this postindustrial, post-technological world. Stop the steal! Easy: three words of one syllable each. Everyone knows what it means; nobody is made to feel stupid or left out. Therein is the power and the problem. When language changed, what we could explain changed. When what we were able to explain changed, what we were able to understand diminished. Our ability to understand predicts our behavior.
It is clear — from Adams to Marx and McLuhan to us — what changed and what didn’t. We end with Adams’ wisdom — not his predictions but his solution. The solution, he believed, was education: a focused, mandatory, free education the curriculum of which moved with the demands of a changing world. If once again Adams was right — if education will help us cope with change and save democracy even as the pastoral ideal dies — why did we abandon it?
Why is education privatized and expensive even from kindergarten? Why are there movements to suppress the study of our diversity? Why do we allow the use of the tools of technology to replace the edification of the human mind? Why have we allowed the language of computing to replace human modes of expression? What is the real cost of progress at any price? In what currency will we pay for the diminution of language skills and the concomitant loss of understanding?