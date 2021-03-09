March 6: $1.9 trillion COVID relief package passes, including direct payments to those in need.
1896: At the height of the Gilded Age, Bellefontaine, reputedly the most beautiful Berkshire cottage, opens. Designed by Carrere and Hasting then altered and reopened in 1898, it was built for Giraud Foster.
In 1892, Foster married Jane Van Nest. Though there was a local joke that Foster made all his money in one day — “he married it” — truth is the wedding merged two great fortunes in coal, shipping and land. They had one child, Giraud Foster Jr. (called “Boy”), in 1904.
Some who had the privilege of dining in both thought the White House State dining room, renovated in 1902, was at least reminiscent of the dining room at Bellefontaine. In that elegant room, at lunches and dinners, the famous, fashionable, wealthy and accomplished ate, drank and discussed.
George Eastman arrived at Bellefontaine in time for lunch, his patented camera in hand. Intent upon taking photography to the next level, he was testing his roll of color film in the exquisite gardens at Bellefontaine. Emily Thorne Vanderbilt agreed to lunch or dinner provided Bridge followed. When actress Ina Claire dined at Bellefontaine, “[Foster] found her so fascinating that no one else had a chance to talk to her.”
At lunch, not the more formal dinner, Giraud Foster Jr. was allowed at the table. Strictly adhering to the rule that children were seen and not heard, “Boy” sat quietly and listened to the adults. He heard an old man say “We are alone surrounded by enemies.”
Amid the physical luxury, there can be a kind of poverty. Boy believed the man was describing Bellefontaine — describing his position in Lenox. The child went to bed afraid. In his elegant bedroom, he lay rigid with fear, unable to sleep as firelight reflected off the finely carved mantle and created dancing demons in his mind’s eye. He was an adult before he realized that old man was describing — not of Bellefontaine surrounded by hostile locals — but a wartime experience.
In an upstairs room of a house rightly called “a city palace,” a young girl wrote in her diary. It was Christmas and, imbued with sympathy, she wrote that she would like to help poor people but she didn’t know any. All around her a household staff pruned and plumped, cooked and cleaned for one dollar a day as her father earned $3,000 in the same span.
Back in the dining room at Bellefontaine, every guest agreed that their host and the father in the city palace deserved aid from the government, and the poor man did not.
According to social Darwinism, the rich man ought to be revered, the poor man loathed. The battle is as old as our country, motivating Shays’ Rebellion in 1786, and The Poor People’s March almost two hundred years later in 1968.
The question, never resolved but ever present, divided political parties and started arguments in bars. Does America have a responsibility for those in need, or are Americans meant to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps? Just a few days ago, the same issue was debated. Actually, poverty is a product of the economic system not moral inferiority, but in order for the Biden bill to pass all supporters kept repeating “in need through no fault of their own.”
Now something else has changed. You might smile at the small boy afraid for no reason or the girl in an enclave without insight, but now that is our adult world as well.
How does the military teach its soldiers to kill the enemy? First they teach them to hate the enemy. As the debate was the same over the life of our republic, we have changed. The two sides no longer agree on basic principles, no longer wish to defend and protect the same things, and no longer define the enemy only as someone without. We have all become like the child — in our pods and echo chambers — “alone surrounded by enemies.”
Those who do not agree with us are subject to name-calling and dehumanization. They are our enemies. America’s children cannot remember a time when congressmen were respectful friends together in defending the Constitution only apart on some policies.
People question and then rationalize the behavior of the Republican Party. How could they vote to undermine the Constitution rather than upholding the Electoral College vote? Perhaps the Republican Party, a mere 29 percent of registered voters, feels “alone surrounded by enemies.” Perhaps they justify their behavior thereby.
On March 6, not a single Republican voted for relief for those suffering, for open schools and vaccinations. They do what is in their best self-interest. Blocking the votes of the many, by whatever means, helps them; voting for spending money to save those, however deserving, who will not reelect them does not. Opposing higher taxes and government regulation (even over the Texas grid) is in the best interest of their financial backers and therefore in theirs.
They are voting their best self-interest; shouldn’t we?