Carole Owens: Three cold cases from the history of Berkshire County

In 1825, William Cullen Bryant wrote a poem about discovering a body. “The murdered traveler’s bones were found, Far down a narrow glen.” The traveler was “unarmed and hard beset.” His grave marked with “nameless stones.”
Perhaps he was the first victim of an unsolved murder in Berkshire County, but the murdered traveler would not be the last. A string of unsolved homicides stretches the length of Berkshire history. Here are three Berkshire cold cases.
Sheffield
The year was 1877; the place was Sheffield. Mr. and Mrs. David Stillman were brutally murdered — clubbed to death with a stone and dismembered on a quiet Thanksgiving evening. The bodies were discovered the day after the holiday by 14-year-old John Carey Jr. arriving for work — to help with the milking.
On the table before the fire, Mrs. Stillman had been working on a patchwork quilt. Also on the table was a four-pound pail of butter. One pound of butter was measured out, a fork still in it. It appeared the pound had been measured preparatory to selling it to someone.
The juxtaposition of the signs of ordinary life and extraordinary death was disturbing. The good people of Sheffield wanted to find the perpetrator fast — both to serve justice and quell the rising fear.
The Courier reported, “Suspicion quickly fell on John Ten Eyck, a colored man, who lived in the vicinity, before any evidence of his guilt was developed.”
Therein hangs the tale and Ten Eyke. They decided without evidence. Ten Eyck was tried, convicted and hanged, but did he kill the Stillmans? Witnesses to his death hoped for a confession, but, it was reported, Ten Eyck was “silent on the scaffold.” Before his death, Ten Eyck confessed his sins and every crime he committed. The Stillman murders were not on the list.
Pittsfield
On the morning of Aug. 19, 1900, the body of May Fosburgh was found in her home on Tyler Street. She was shot once. A trail of clues seemed to lead away from the house and implicate intruders. The police determined it was planted evidence, carefully contrived, and arrested May’s brother, Robert Fosburgh Jr.
Unlike Eyke, this suspect was no poor Black man. Awaiting trial, Robert, a rich and prominent citizen, moved to the Wendall Hotel. From there, he led a daily parade of newspaper reporters, friends and well-wishers, jeerers and accusers, across Park Square to the courthouse.
When Robert was acquitted by order of the judge, no further investigation was undertaken. Was law enforcement convinced there was no further work to do, they had their man regardless of the verdict? Perhaps. Or were there no other leads?
Stockbridge
In 2005, the body of 52-year-old Jan Stackhouse was found off Pixley Hill Road. There was a single wound, and she was pronounced dead from blood loss. There was never a named suspect. Early reports speculated a knife wound which would have been close contact and possibly made Stackhouse the intended victim. In earlier columns, I speculated the side mirror of a passing truck accidently swiped her and she bled out. That was mere speculation based on the facts that Stackhouse and I were the same height, and I once banged my head on the side mirror of a truck. Officially the case is still open.
Cold cases are fascinating for the public, but torment for the friends and relatives of the victims. Sarah L. Stein and James Adcock wrote the book “Cold Cases: Evaluation Models with Follow-up Strategies for Investigators.” They say if a cold case is reopened, investigators find all the evidence necessary in the file to arrest and convict. In 95 percent of cases, they found the perpetrator’s name in the file — interviewed or interrogated, suspected or not — placed there within the first 30 days.
Stein wrote, “Everything’s right there.”
Sadly, they report, most law enforcement agencies do not undertake the reopening of cold cases due to budgetary and time constraints.
What would happen if Berkshire police did reopen cold cases? Would there be a resolution of the Thanksgiving Day murders of 1877; the Fosburgh murder of 1900; those of Leah Lloyd Johnson in 1933, Cynthia Krizack and Kim Benoit in 1976, Lynn Ann Burdick in 1982, Anthony Colucci and Jan Stackhouse in 2005? Perhaps even a solution of the first Berkshire cold case: What happened to William Cullen Bryant’s “Murdered Traveler”?