In 2017, 37 doctors joined Robert Jay Lifton in warning America that Donald Trump was a malignant narcissist. Trump’s hand-picked Attorney General, William Barr, called Trump the “consummate narcissist.” While there can be a marked difference between a clinical diagnosis and popular conception, the best non-clinical definition of malignant narcissism was spoken by Pulitzer-winning columnist Eugene Robinson who described Trump as “a deeply weird person.”
Psychoanalyst and Holocaust survivor Erich Fromm, who conceived of the diagnosis of malignant narcissism, said it “lies on the borderline between sanity and insanity.” If you ever wondered if Trump is calculated or crazy, according to Fromm, he wobbles on the brink.
Psychoanalyst Otto Kernberg defined malignant narcissism as having four components: narcissism, paranoia, antisocial personality and sadism. Lifton and his colleagues said Trump exhibited all four. Remembering the difference between clinical diagnosis and popular conception, here we go into the weeds.
A narcissist is not as simple as the pretty boy of Greek myth who was caught and held by his own refection. Narcissists are preoccupied with their looks and everything else about themselves, but narcissism is more than that. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a cluster of characteristics: a pervasive pattern of grandiosity, a constant need for admiration and a lack of empathy. What does that look like?
(Note: Throughout this article, the narcissist is referred to as “he.” While narcissistic personality disorder is rare, affecting an estimated 0.5 percent of the population, 75 percent are men.)
A man saying he knows “more about ISIS than the generals” and “I alone can fix it” is grandiose. His repeated lying reflects his constant need for attention. Lack of empathy is evidenced in the constant violation of the right of others from grabbing women to grabbing babies from their mothers’ arms. Absolute disregard for others is demonstrated in his constant grifts: tricking others out of their money without remorse or any acknowledgement of the harm he is doing to them. Trump’s insistence that he is entitled to whatever he wishes to possess, such as our nation’s top-secret documents without regard for national security, is another example.
Why paranoia? It comes from the constant preoccupation with self. The idea held by the narcissist that everything is about him.
Diagnostically, paranoia is a way of thinking and evaluating people and situations. It is persistent regardless of external conditions, unrelated to real danger, only connected to perceived danger. It moves along a spectrum from ideation to delusion to psychosis and the degree of paranoia equates with the degree it will interfere with normal functioning. Evidence of Trump’s paranoia includes his constant preoccupation with conspiracy theories and constant identification of himself as a victim.
Little need for sleep and high energy that replicates a hypomania often accompany NPD. Associated with hypomania — a condition less than mania continuing for a shorter period of time — is a verbal style. Called “flight of ideas,” it manifests as a rapid tumble of ideas without obvious associations or logic. It is a clearly observable behavior at Trump’s rallies.
So many of the behaviors seem silly or funny, but please never forget that when they win, they are the most dangerous, their hypomania increases with disastrous consequences.
Sadism? He will harm any who defy, criticize or try to hold him responsible. He attacks them verbally and invites others to attack them physically. Imagine giving someone with that constellation of characteristics the power of the presidency. Oh wait, we don’t have to imagine — we witnessed it.
A narcissist only cares about himself, only decides on his own welfare, has an inflated sense of his own worth, a deep need for admiration and lack of any feeling for anyone else. He thinks everything is about him, needs to claim credit for anything “good” and denies responsibility for any failure. Beneath apparent self-confidence — even brashness — is a fragile self-esteem that is threatened by even the slightest criticism.
We ask how 74,000,000 Americans could have voted for him a second time. If that question has a hint of condescension, the very first thing to know, and never forget, is narcissists are charming. We like them. They are plausible, or the grift wouldn’t work. They show confidence and creativity as well as arrogance, impulsivity, irritability and diminished judgment. We don’t recognize him. We forgive his behavior. We rationalize for him because we do not wish to believe he is who he appears to be.
I once wrote and still hold to the idea that Trump is a wedding dress — expensive, flashy, demanding center stage and only worn once. Eight years and I think we got it. I don’t believe we will ever give Trump another win; it is a dangerous thing to do. Who told us so? Trump did. (“I am your retribution.”) Fool us once, shame on you .Fool us twice? We won’t be fooled twice.