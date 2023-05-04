After many years, Fox News finally did something that made folks smile — not cringe, not tremble, not stew or steam, just smile. It was a relief. It felt as if someone opened a window on a spring morning, let out the stuffy air and let in the fresh, because America was all Tuckered out.
Fox offered years of overheated air, filled with fearmongering and dystopian predictions. Fox offered thousands of minutes focused on invented problems and no time spent solving the real ones. That fomenting — churning froth without substance — made us tired and depressed. It was good for our enemies, but the enemy of our goodness.
Communication studies increasingly reported a statistically significant correlation between watching TV news and feeling afraid. (See “Crime, News and Fear of Crime” published in the journal Social Problems, Oxford University Press)
If that were not enough, the unelected, like the undead, would not go away. In fiction, the undead behaved as if they were alive; in real life, the unelected behaved as if they were politically viable. That behavior may take many forms, but one was anti-democratic, snubbing the will of the people.
Usually, dissent is the opinion stating why the minority could not join in and vote with the majority. In this pineapple-upside-down-cake world, when the lies tumbled one after another, the majority was continually forced to dissent from minority assertions, wasting time batting back the inane and frankly insane to make space for the useful and the true. It was exhausting. There were no caravans. There were no marauding gangs masquerading as BLM or antifa. There was no Q — he was not anonymous but nonexistent. Mainlining Clorox could do many things to a body, but cures nothing. The fellow who told you to believe only him had a serious, irreversible problem telling the truth.
We all know that Joseph Goebbels said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
But what about Goebbels’ next sentence? “The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie.”
As tired as we have been — as depressed, as certain they are gaining on us — we are winning. How? Now we, the majority, are fully aware of the consequences of the lies.
At first, we were gobsmacked. We could not believe what we were hearing, did not believe others would credit it. Now we can say what Ronald Reagan did 40 years ago: “There you go again.” They lie and foment; we expose the lies and dismiss them. Once it was shocking; now it is predictable. We do wonder if they are crazy or calculating, whether they believe their own lies or just cynically assert them, but we are not fooled by them. Yes, out of 325,000,000 people, a handful believe the nonsense, but a handful always do.
Now we recognize the playbook: Never allow the public to cool off; [keep the lies coming. Never admit a fault; double down. Never concede there may be some good in your enemy, and never leave room for alternatives; those leave room for solutions. Never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything.
None of it works if we refute it all. They will keep hurling lies; we turn them off. We elect a leader who knows there are always alternatives, can compromise and negotiate, knows he can disagree without being disagreeable because he knows those are vital parts of a functioning democracy. Those are vital tools in problem-solving, and problem-solving is central to governing. We elected a leader who clearly defined the path back to democracy, achieved legislation through compromise, reestablished international friends and allies, began the process of balancing the economy, created the opportunities that make democracy possible. He told us it’s OK — we do always have to fight for democracy. Some think President Joe Biden is too old for the job, but it takes a long time to hone our skills. His skills in his first term were phenomenal.
We elected the man for the times, and now we are enforcing our laws. Someone wrote that no law was broken when Trump lied, blamed and threatened his accusers. That someone was wrong. The following speech is not protected: incitement, defamation, plagiarism, speech that criminalizes speech itself, fraud, child pornography, speech integral to illegal conduct.
Laws are in place to protect the people and the republic from all manner of lies, and they are being enforced. We are turning it around. Alex Jones was found guilty of defamation and ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook parents. Hundreds of Jan. 6, 2021, insurgents were found guilty and jailed. Trump is being investigated in federal and state courts all across the country for lying, law-breaking and attempting to change or defy the outcome of an election. And, with a sigh of relief, Tucker was asked to please go away now because America was just plain Tuckered out.