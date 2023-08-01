What is the difference between the American Revolution and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol? The difference might be obvious to some, while others seem to equate the two. A third group confesses confusion. Can the distinction be made clear?
The right of revolution
The right of revolution is not a right granted or protected in the United States Constitution. It is a right that predates the Constitution. It even predates English Common Law, which mentions “the right to rebellion” and identifies it as a natural right.
“The right of revolution (or right of rebellion) is the right or duty of a people to alter or abolish a government that acts against their common interests or threatens the safety of the people without cause. Stated throughout history in one form or another, the belief in this right has been used to justify various revolutions, including the American Revolution.”
Earning the right to revolt
The right to revolt is not arbitrary. There are three steps to earning it: asserting it as a natural right, justifying the fight against tyranny and codifying the right.
English historian Edward Gibbon ("The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire") writes that it was first asserted as a natural right in 285 CE. After the death of Augustus, “they asserted the natural rights of men to rebel against the miserable conditions they were placed under.”
In the "Summa Theologica," Thomas Aquinas explains the right to resist tyranny and concludes that overthrowing a tyrant could not be sedition but was always a right and even a duty.
Finally, the Magna Carta codified the right to revolt. Among its provisions were the twin rights for the people to reform law and justice and control the behavior of royal officials. In 1215, the concept of the law above everyone and no one above the law was codified.
Tyranny
What we had on Jan. 6 was the head of the government, Donald Trump, rebelling against the people (their votes). It was pineapple-upside-down cake. It was the opposite of the right to rebel and exactly what Aquinas defined as tyranny.
Aquinas considered an act to be seditious, an unacceptable act of violence, if it extended the power of those already in power, increased social inequality, ignored the needs of the people or failed to provide for their protection. As early as 1265, Aquinas distinguished between rightful rebellion and the use of violence in furtherance of tyranny.
The only beneficiary of the violence on Jan. 6 was Trump, and the desired outcome was an extension of Trump’s power against the will of the people as indicated by their votes. The goal was to unlawfully extend his time in the office of the president. Trump was willing to place at risk the lives and health of the Capitol police, the vice president and the rioters to accomplish something beneficial only to him.
A dictatorship creates a false narrative to justify acts of violence. According to Aquinas, it was the tyrant committing "sedition," by which Aquinas meant "disturbance of those who work together lawfully for the good of the multitude."
He continued, “Indeed, it is the tyrant rather that is guilty of sedition, since he encourages discord and sedition among his subjects, that he may lord over them more securely; for this is tyranny, since it is ordered to the private good of the ruler and to the injury of the multitude.”
On the other hand, the American Revolution was fought to rid the Colonies of the unfair practices of the King. To "form a more perfect government" to benefit the people, by creating a government "of, by and for the people."
Past, present and future
If Gibbon, Aquinas and our forefathers were right, there is a sharp and important distinction between Jan. 6 and the American Revolution. It is a distinction we should understand not because history would be clearer to us but because the insurrection is still going on. Lies to foment violence, attacks on our government and promises of a dictatorship to follow are still active.
Alabama directly defied a ruling of the Supreme Court. The court ordered the state to redraw its congressional map. Alabama said no. The Alabama Governor said, “The Legislature knows our state, our people and our districts better than the federal courts or activist groups.”
Now what?
Texas was ordered by the Department of Justice to remove the concertina wire from the river. Texas said, “See you in court.”
If it is against federal law to place the concertina wire in the river — and the river is also a border with Mexico, and violates international agreements — and a state said no to the federal government, what’s next?
If a candidate for the presidency promises, if elected, that he will remove the checks and balances between the three equal branches of government and make the executive branch the most powerful, what then?
If 70 percent of one political party still believes the "big lie," what follows?
Who knows, but it is best to understand our form of government is under attack. It is best to arm ourselves with the truth and the clearest distinctions, and best to know all our rights including the right to rebel against tyranny.