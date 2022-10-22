Population impacts our lives both because of its sheer number — the more people, the more problems — and the makeup of that number.
Some theorize that the makeup of our population explains the current political divide. Here is the argument.
A sense of the census
The 2010 census projected that by 2045, for the first time, the population of the United States would be “majority non-white.” With an aging, slow-growing white population and an increasing non-white population, the country would become “minority white.”
Actually, “minority white” was a little fact and a little spin. The prediction was that in 2045, the population would be 49.7 percent white, 24.6 percent for Hispanic, 13.1 percent Black, 7.9 percent Asian, and 3.8 percent multiracial. The most people in a single category would still be white. A white majority was only threatened by combining all other categories, and even then, 49.4 is less than 49.7. Nonetheless, the idea took hold, and then it found a leader. The combination sparked a political movement that some think could mark the end of our democracy.
Make America Great Again was read by some as Make America White Again. Those offended by MAGA find the whole movement irrational. However, if you accept a certain premise, MAGA is not irrational.
Premise: Preventing a takeover by nonwhites is mandatory and patriotic. If MAGA does not act, America will be minority white. If the United States becomes minority white, it will become untethered from its European roots, lose touch with its original American values, and America, superior among all nations, will be lost.
If the premise is accepted, then: It explains why immigration can be understood as invasion. It explains the strident anti-immigration stance. It makes Trump’s question — why can’t we have immigrants from Norway? — if not intelligent then intelligible.
The threat of whites being replaced or marginalized as a minority explains why voter suppression is mandatory to assure the “right” leaders are elected.
It explains their perceived abhorrence of the Democratic Party. They are traitors, because they keep pushing liberty and justice for all — even nonwhites — and compassion toward immigrants.
It explains why Joe Biden is seen as an illegitimate president and the last election as fraudulent. A record number of nonwhites voted, and Joe Biden is illegitimate because nonwhites swept him into office.
The push to return to original American values means a return to the values of our white, European, Christian founders to the exclusion of others. It explains the chant: “You will not replace us.”
Thomas Jefferson wrote “we hold these truths to be self-evident — that all men are created equal.” MAGA would argue Jefferson meant all white men — not including women, people of color and people born elsewhere.
MAGA finds it rational and absolutely necessary to save our country from “the other” even by suppressing the rights of others, compromising democracy and using violence. Finally, it explains why MAGA is an immoveable, emotional movement, not a set of intellectual beliefs subject to debate or compromise.
It’s something we rarely talk about, but population and its shifting makeup are behind the national dialogue and the issues at the forefront. It is behind political stances on education, women’s ability to control their own bodies, guns, crime, states’ rights versus federal supremacy, and much more.
If you accept the threat and the premise, then Jan. 6 was an example of violence in furtherance of a cause. It was an example of rationalizing and justifying the most odious behavior as patriotic, that is, defending “our” country.
The other side
Calling those who attacked other human beings and injured them — those who trespassed on our Capitol and defiled it — patriots is, to most of us, unacceptable. What about the rest of us? What about those who want a democracy even when democracy means rights for all regardless of race, religion or national origin? Even if it allows speech with which we do not agree? Even when it holds sacred that no one is above the law? Even for those who believe to protect their brothers’ rights assures their own? What about us?
First recognize a simple fact: We are the majority.
The changing makeup of our population is motivating fear and forming a resistance to that population change. It is neither unique in America nor the world. In Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler built a political movement on the makeup of the population. He garnered power asserting the superiority of the Aryan, or master, race and the inferiority of the others. He passed policies to assure racial purity. Folks who believe in political theories like these are always with us. And yet they are always in the minority. They may never go away; the trick is to never allow them to assume control.
Remember: We are in the majority. Remember: Out of a 207-year history, Hitler and his ideas only ruled Germany for 12 years.