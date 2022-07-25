What are the relative costs to our society, or any society, of deifying heroes versus denigrating them? For example, if we laud Jefferson’s intellect and writing but omit that he was a slave owner, what is the cost? If we disparage Jefferson’s words because of some of his deeds, what does that cost?
History is just the story of us. If we omit parts in order to make our heroes seem perfect, we lose not only who they were, but also who we were. More than that, editing the story allows society to turn away — deny parts of us — and thereby lose the ability to improve ourselves.
On the other hand, heroes are those who, faced with a situation, do the extraordinary. Shred their stature, and we may see who we are but lose the instruction manual for becoming who we hope to be. Nonetheless, in the ninth century, Buddhist master Lin Chi is supposed to have said, “If you meet the Buddha on the road, kill him.”
In 2006, author and neuroscientist Sam Harris wrote “it makes a valuable point: to turn the Buddha into a religious fetish is to miss the essence of what he taught … I propose that we take Lin Chi’s admonishment rather seriously.”
Apparently from the ninth century to the 21st, there were admonitions not to worship heroes. Should we heed the admonition now? Deify or denigrate? The answer may depend on context.
In the 1950s, America was stable. We weren’t perfect — ask any woman or person of color — but we were smug. It was the beginning of the absolute belief in American exceptionalism. We were world-beaters. We won the war, right?
We were flexing our muscles worldwide and stretching out across this continent. We were perfecting the idea of constitutional rights, redefining it as entitlement. We were peddling freedom and democracy as a kind of individualism dangerously close to rights without responsibility. The whole package allowed us to accept our superiority without reference to our imperfections.
It was a good time to shoot the Buddha in the road. That is, a good time to question ourselves and our assumptions. Did our Founding Fathers, our American heroes, have all the answers? Were they imbued with something like magical power? It was a good time to ask, and a hard time to get anyone to do it
The year 2022 is unstable: We are in flux. We are living in an impossible time when the unthinkable is happening. Daily, there is a new low. Daily, one world leader bombs schools and hospitals, killing the most vulnerable and displacing noncombatants. Daily, armed Americans shoot into crowds and classrooms. Armed police stand in a hallway listening to the cries of children — unmoved and unmoving.
So-called leaders are too weak to absorb a loss; too corrupt to honor rules and boundaries; demanding the win even as they are unable to do the job. Some elected officials want to force a 10-year-old rape victim to give birth without reference to the fact that her 10-year-old body cannot support a growing fetus or birth a baby. Backing a position that endangers the lives of both a child and an unborn.
When they could not take responsibility for the consequences of the heinous law they supported, they denied the existence of the 10-year-old. When her plight and her existence were proven, they denied their own existence. That is, they hid — they deleted their Tweets, denied their denials and manufactured attacks on others. We finally elected a United States President who lied, cheated, and used violence to get his way — like a two-year-old in the candy aisle of the grocery store — having a tantrum when he lost. So here we are.
It feels outrageous to write about secession, violence as a political strategy and suppression of rights as policy — outrageous except when it is simple reporting of what is happening before our eyes.
One thing about the right: They telegraph their punches. The Supreme Court is forecasting that when they return in October, they will place voting rights and procedures in the hands of states rather than under federal jurisdiction. When they do, state legislatures — not the voters in the state — will determine the outcome as they name the Electoral College representatives. When the Supremes so decide, we will no longer be “one nation indivisible.” We will be a collection of states different and quite differently governed. When they finish the assault on individual rights, no longer will there be “liberty and justice for all.”
We are adrift and we need a path to higher ground. Maybe there are no heroes. Maybe picking between idolizing and speaking ill of heroes is a false choice because there are only heroic acts. Even then, their behavior was exemplary; recalling it helps us find a better way forward.
This is a terrible unstable time — confusing at a minimum. We need our heroes. We need to buff up the surfaces of their busts and statues and retell their stories. Get our bearings and set our heading. From our past or present, we need to pick wisely those who can lead us as we navigate out of this.