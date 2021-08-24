Do not ingest ivermectin. It does not matter if you are a Democrat, a Republican or unaffiliated, don’t swallow horse medicine. Know why? Because, regardless of party, you are not a horse. Medicine is compounded and calibrated for a specific purpose and a specific being. If you are not a horse with worms, and you take ivermectin, there is no reason to assume a positive result. Why anyone, politician or news commentator, would tell a person to swallow something carefully designed to kill worms in horses is an interesting question.
The answer may be the same for recommending ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as for recommending against masks and vaccines. Like most seeming enigmas, once you have the answer, you slap your forehead and say “of course.” Don’t concern yourself with the esoteric, the philosophical or even the psychological. In the end, it is going to be obvious. It is money, power and the relationship between the two.
In the case of hydroxychloroquine, there were assertions (or is the word accusations?) that former President Donald Trump invested in the drug, and was just doing what he does best: peddling — selling product whether the wine is good, the ties are attractive, the university is accredited or the medicine is safe and effective.
Follow the money
Perhaps Trump was not invested; perhaps it was one of his friends, family members or donors, as in the case of his clone, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
According to the Daily Beast, NBC and WPLG Miami, a DeSantis donor is heavily invested in Regeneron — a drug you only need once you have COVID. The plan was simple and the execution absent morals or empathy. The people should eschew masks, refuse vaccinations, get sick with COVID and help Regeneron earn billions if not trillions. Good plan considering …
The government contract alone for Regeneron is $2.6 million. DeSantis’ donor made money, and according to the reports, gave more than $10 million over the last three years to a political committee that supports DeSantis. Everyone is happy. Someday DeSantis can win the primary, retake the governorship and later have the cash to win the presidency. So, a few people get sick. A few hospitals are overburdened. A few doctors and nurses work to breaking point. OK, but DeSantis is a winner.
Does it feel more like mourning in America than “Morning in America”? There may be good cause. There is disease and disagreement and a widening divide. Do you feel like Eeyore, the A. A. Milne character with the rain cloud perpetually over his head? We cannot deny that much of what we assumed and relied upon is shifting under our feet. But wait …
On one side, folks want to assure all who need it, not just the rich, get Regeneron and are offering the treatment for free. On the other side, folks want you to avoid vaccines and masks, get sick and thereby benefit them financially.
Some folks, including politicians and news commentators, are working hard for your wellbeing while others are planning to profit from your suffering.
You have a choice with whom to affiliate, and it seems an easy choice. And there’s more…
Not yet hopeless
Do you see it? The good guys are still here. They are still working — working harder than they have ever worked before, risking their own health to protect yours, and quite frankly, attaining miraculous results. But wait, that’s not all…the majority is in no doubt whose side they are on. The vocal minority, shouting obscenities at doctors, ripping masks off teachers, and whining about freedom of choice, are, mercifully, a vocal minority. A doctor recently told me “When a minority attempt to place ideology above human life, it is incomprehensible to the majority.”
Is Afghanistan your current rain cloud? Do not despair, same song second verse. Out of hatred of people of color, any color but white, and fear of the other, the last administration created insurmountable gridlock — slow-walking and blocking — so for four years our allies could not get out of the country. Now, a new administration has officials, clear-eyed in purpose, up all night clearing the path, solving the problems and getting as many people out daily as there are seats on the planes and places to land. Whose side are you on? Who is on your side?
We are the greatest generation still. Are we perfect? We never were. Not even close, but with sensible leadership and decent morals, we are wicked resourceful and very effective. Yes, there are those who will not take the vaccine. For that reason, we may have to live with COVID for the rest of our lives. There was a window of opportunity to invent a vaccine and take it to eradicate the virus. That window may have closed. Is that a pity? You bet, but do not forget we invented the vaccine.
Is it too bad there are those who have come among us to challenge democracy? Yup, but wait — they haven’t won yet and there are those among us who can invent, imagine and execute cures and solutions.
You know who they are? The majority. A few strategically placed can break things, but the majority will cheer and weep with joy when they are fixed.
We have the tools, and once America recognizes the problem and its gravity, watch out — we will solve it.