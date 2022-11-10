William Edward Burghardt (W.E.B.) Du Bois is known for being a prolific writer, a political leader, and an eloquent voice in the twentieth century. He earned a Ph.D. from Harvard and a place in the pantheon of American intellectuals. His adult life was the stuff of best-selling biographies.
Yet somehow I was always more interested in his childhood. Perhaps because he grew up in Berkshire County; perhaps because in the child are all the clear signs of who the man would be.
Du Bois was born Feb. 23, 1868, in Great Barrington. His mother was a domestic worker; his father was a barber. Mary Silvina Burghardt Du Bois and her family members were all free Black citizens. They were also longtime Berkshire landowners. Du Bois’ father Alfred was a recent immigrant. Alfred and Mary were married on Feb. 5, 1867, in Housatonic. Alford deserted Mary in 1870 — two years after DuBois was born.
The Burghardt family home
Mother and son moved back into the Burghardt family home in Great Barrington. The family circle were his grandparents and mother. When the grandfather died, debt forced them out of the house. Mary did her best to work and provide a home for her son. Her health was poor, and she died in 1884 when Du Bois was just 16 years old.
Du Bois found work in a mill as the timekeeper. A timekeeper was a clerk who kept track of the timecards and recorded how many hours each employee worked. He also attended Searles High School. Even with work, school and mourning the loss of his mother, Du Bois was able to become the first Black student to graduate from his school.
As an adult, Du Bois wrote about the prejudice he felt as a fatherless child and Black student in a predominantly white school. As a child, teachers recognized his ability and encouraged his intellectual pursuits. It formed his belief that knowledge could empower Black Americans. During his childhood, he attended the Congregational Church of Great Barrington. The members collected contributions to pay for his college. Du Bois attended Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn., for three years. He then transferred to Harvard University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and was the first Black student to earn a doctorate.
The house on the hill
A house was built in Great Barrington circa 1861, seven years before Du Bois was born. Parley A. Russell called it Brightside, and the house remained in the family for more than 100 years. Russell was a wealthy woolen manufacturer and prominent citizen. What Russell would have wanted from his house, first and foremost, was what any 19th-century man of means wanted: for the house to express his social position. Brightside did just that.
As he approached the house on foot, a teenaged Du Bois was probably impressed. Was he intimidated? Some of the following may be true or apocryphal, but it bears repeating. Mary Du Bois was a servant in the house. As a result, two things might have happened. One is that, recognizing the son’s wit, Russell asked Du Bois to tutor his son. The second is that Du Bois turned down any payment in exchange for the use of Russell’s library.
Du Bois started life modestly and ended it memorably. As a schoolboy, he formed ideas that directed that memorable life. One idea was that knowledge would set him, his brothers and sisters free. The idea was formed in classrooms with nurturing teachers, supported by church members who passed the hat for his continuing education and, perhaps, nurtured in a private library on a Great Barrington hill. There, a boy might have turned down money and picked up a book. A poor boy traded money for what he believed was far more valuable.