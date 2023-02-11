My first novel was turned down. “[She writes] like Edith Wharton,” the acquisition editor opined, “with too much celery … intelligent, sensitive, clever at times [but] too longwinded and ponderous for contemporary audiences.”

Boy did that acquisition editor misjudge — not me, but Edith Wharton. In 120 years, America never lost its taste for Wharton. From 1902 to 2022, the world read Wharton even if it was ponderous prose. In 2023, 86 years after her death, Wharton’s name still made the headlines. See Don Morrison’s column in the Feb. 3 Berkshire Eagle: “In the Gilded Age, Edith Wharton saw the (sordid) future.”

What powered her appeal? Was it a talent for transcendent themes?

At the turn of the 20th century, Wharton was appalled by the nouveau riche and how their rapid accumulation of wealth changed taste and manners. She yearned for the more genteel society of her youth. To her, that earlier society was more moral. Is that what we continue to identify with in a Wharton novel? A general desire to push back against change itself and a yearning for a past that we accurately recall or have idealized?

Was it Wharton’s ability to draw characters whose triumphs and defeats transcended the age, or was it Wharton’s ability to accurately describe that age? Wharton was writing about the Gilded Age, an era of socio-economic and political change born of invention. The metaphor “the machine in the garden” described America’s change from an agrarian to a manufacturing economy. Perhaps the power of her appeal was in the similarities.

Today, the internet has created a paradigmatic shift in how we do almost everything. It was a socio-economic change not unlike the Gilded Age, and we seem to share the difficulties attending rapid change. We also cope with the problems of a vast divide between rich and poor. We seem to still argue the necessity of communal responsibility versus the demand that people pull themselves up by their own bootstraps.

What Wharton opposed was what she saw as a loosening of morals, a mindless push for more money and material goods. A rush to ascend the social ladder even if the top rung is not as educated or civilized as it was in her youth. She eschewed any pursuit of fame as empty and even unseemly. Even the pursuit of money was vapid, and the nouveau riche frivolous. Wharton believed their carelessness and thoughtlessness literally could kill.

In “House of Mirth,” she wrote, “A frivolous society can acquire dramatic significance only through what its frivolity destroys.”

Wharton’s appeal is a combination of both. She predicted our age because she understood human behavior. She understood the never-ending thirst for money and power and the concomitant harm; the disregard for the pain of others; the accumulation of vast wealth concentrated in a few hands; the great divide between the fortunes of people. All these are alike in Wharton’s time and ours.

And yet …

This is a mystifying time. One political party seems to advocate a return to a former time. Yet, the elements in the time chosen roll back the rights and prosperity accumulated in the interim, such as opportunities for women and minorities.

This appears to be a time when others do not seem to appreciate the consequences of bad behavior — false accusations, for example. When a winning political strategy purposefully includes lying and suppression — book burning, voter suppression and government control in the classroom. It is bewildering. It seems to harken back to a less moral and meaner past.

Perhaps we see the strategic moves and fail to understand the goal. Perhaps the shift in tactics is moving toward a profoundly different future — the next change in socioeconomics and politics.

The Gilded Age was a time of striving, of wanting to be first and best individually and as a country. This is an odd time. Victim seems to be a power position. Undermining America’s institutions, financial strength and position in the international community is not only justified but considered meritorious by some. The irrational attracts attention, and the accusation without support gets wide coverage. The thin-skinned are not so weak they cannot hurl insults. Apparent defenders of goodness are simultaneously fashioning cudgels. We are facing insurrection and infringement. Violence is proposed as a viable option.

To that acquisition editor: Wharton was writing about a gilt and growing America; a time concerned with accumulation of wealth followed by exorbitant spending; a society focused on materialism. The characters in Wharton novels are either on the way up or down the social ladder. The heady possibility for upward mobility, and the fear of sliding downward, provides the motivation for Wharton’s characters. Who soars and who is smashed on the rocks is the central plot element. Sir, that’s hard to do without the celery — it was an era steeped in “celery.” It is our Gilded Age in which we never lost interest, and Wharton was its chronicler.

Her appeal will continue because, as columnist Morrison reminds us, “character counted for something, and having a sense of shame was a custom of our country … those qualities deserve a comeback.” And always will.