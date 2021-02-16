The vaccination process went well: signed up, given an appointment, went on the day and vaccinated without a long wait, a sore arm or a bad reaction. So where is the story? Isn’t conflict and the potential for dire consequences the basis for a good story?
Well, there is this: Someone asked me, “What is the good of talking about the experience of getting vaccinated without telling how to get an appointment?” Good question.
Actually, that information is everywhere, but if you haven’t seen it. Here it is. You cannot just show up. You must preregister. The only way to preregister is online at mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine or getvaccinatedberkshires.org. However, not all folks 75 and older are computer-savvy or own computers. Friends of mine buddied up. Those with computers partnered with a computerless friend and preregistered together. It was a fun, friendly solution. The same solution was true for those who didn’t drive – they called a friend.
OK, but perhaps your pals are also computer shy. Call your local Council on Aging. They are available and willing to walk you through registering. Also, Councils on Aging often provide transportation. Moreover, our state government stepped in, and with United Way provided “Call 211” — a way to preregister over the telephone. Gov. Charlie Baker also announced that a friend who drives someone 75 and over can get vaccinated, too. Baker offered a reward to encourage desired behavior. Well-organized government vaccination centers sent instructions in advance of the appointment to assure all ran smoothly. And it did.
We don’t do it alone. We can’t. We band together in communities and rely on government agencies to assure the common good. At the end of the day, maybe that is the real story of novel coronavirus vaccination experience: government working well. So, no conflict or dire consequences — or are there? Today in America, any conversation about government has plenty of conflict and dire consequences.
After millions of cases and hundreds of thousands of deaths, we may have forgotten what good government looks like. President Joe Biden, apparently, has a plan to model decent behavior and unselfish hard work in the hope we will notice the difference. It is a good plan — positive, productive and based on love and goodwill. The majority of Americans recognized hate, irresponsibility and its consequences in advance. Amid the bodies of sick and dying, 81 million voted incompetence out and President Biden in.
Maybe as Biden marches forward, hard-working and laser-focused on the people’s well-being, others will wake up. Biden certainly hopes the positive, the constructive, the helpful will have an impact greater than the baseless bravado and the false dramas of enemies and victimhood.
However, for the first time I am not sanguine. Listening to the replay of the events of Jan. 6, I realize we are naive in our assumptions. There are those among us who no longer want to move forward toward “a more-perfect union.” They no longer care about the principles of majority rule and a peaceful transition of power. There are those who would take power by force and hold it by tyranny.
They want to do what Trump attempted; they just think they can do it better. They are here now, and history teaches that the successful establishment of rule by the exertion of power was always preceded by a failed attempt.
We need government. We cannot do it without banding together. How we band together is important. It is the fervent hope of many that as the people of this country see government work for their benefit, they will respect it. They will recognize the difference between now and then. They will work to protect our way of life.
Future historians will write about Jan. 6. What sort of a day will it be remembered as? A horror of meaningless violence and desecration or the first brave step on the road to the new America? There will be no need for speculation or prediction. What will they say happened next? Cults and the precarious among us band together, follow a leader and, in hope of a better life, sweep everything we know aside? Or will the majority hold and fight to the death to protect and defend the Constitution? Or perhaps …
It will not be grand gestures, physical prowess, guns and bravery. It will not be a Hollywood blockbuster. In real life, it will be the drip-drip of lies, personal attacks, misinformation and twisted logic. It will be the mistake of the right-minded to report the false words because they confuse and confound. And the ultimate confusion of the masses will cause the dream to be lost.