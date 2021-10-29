It is time to stop saying, “this is not who we are”, and at least acknowledge this is who some of us are, and who all of us are capable of being.
In 1959, I snuck into a Ku Klux Klan meeting with a school chum who was told her father was a member.
I watched the hooded men with their fiery torches. There were so many, shoving together, shouting in unison. Simultaneously they were spewing hatred about others and waxing eloquent about their own superiority. The invidious comparison was mind-numbing.
This was reconnaissance. My girlfriend came and dragged me along to prove this was not who her father was — but it was. There were no faces, but the minute he spoke, she recognized her father’s voice. He was not a mere member; he was the grand wizard or whatever they called their leader.
We ran. We ran in horror of what we found and in fear of being found out. From that day, I could not deny they were among us, part of who we are. I just prayed they would never rule over us.
Before the KKK’s 20th-century resurgence, there was Japanese interment; before the Japanese interment there was the Chinese Exclusion Act; before that, there were the slave ships. There are among us haters and heroes. The question is: Who shall rule over us?
The first step in solving a problem is to acknowledge it. Denying its existence delays its resolution.
So then, what is the problem? We have mainstreamed mean. And here is the pathetic truth: No matter how destructive that is, no matter what gratuitous pain and suffering it causes, mainstreaming mean is only a tactic. The attacks, the meanness, the verbal shock and awe like the big lie are simple political tactics used to cover corruption, corrupt others, lead the masses away from normality and justify the abnormal. The big lie, like the right to be mean, and its counterpart, the right to be violent, becomes all encompassing — explaining and rationalizing everything. These tactics are the first steps toward totalitarianism.
In her new book, “There Is Nothing for You Here,” Fiona Hill defines the problem. She suggests Russia’s recent past could be America’s future. She observes that America is following the same path that created Vladimir Putin’s Russia — the strongman relying on nativism, violence and lies to grasp and hold power.
Could that ever be us? We had better decide or the American ship of state will become a sailing vessel “in irons” — stalled head to wind and unable to come about or tack either way.
Perhaps in all the five-alarm-fire-like talk, the division is articulated without emphasizing what the two sides have in common. In this divided nation, both sides fear they are losing their country. Both sides are fighting for America, and each side is angry at the other for not understanding the threat. With so much in common, what is the conflict?
The conflict is in the definition of America. One side is fighting for a white-Christian America against those they see as the interlopers of many colors and their enablers. The issues are not abortion, mask-wearing, vaccinations or stolen elections. The single issue — the real fight of which masks, vax, and empowered women are mere symbols — is a stolen country. For them, America is in danger of becoming an unrecognizable, racially mixed, sexually competitive polyglot that will engulf them. To stem the tide, all weapons are acceptable. Even hate has been mainstreamed. The hate justifies the meanness and the violence. Whether with a dog whistle or a bullhorn, Donald Trump was the guy who promised them he would keep the immigrants out, the Blacks and women subservient, and native-born white men in their proper position of importance. Under the shouts about a stolen election is the real fear: a stolen country.
On the other side, the threat to America is political. The fear is losing a form of government. For the other side, the hate and meanness, the threats and violence, are not just unkind or socially unacceptable, they are illegal — unconstitutional. Against this enemy, against the rising tide of fascism, they must use constitutional weapons only. They have to color inside the lines. In our world of action heroes, they look weak. It is worse than bringing a knife to a gun fight — they appear to be bringing a book to a gun fight. Don’t count them out.
For all the Sturm und Drang, this is a bloodless coup, and the solution is bloodless. The solution bears no resemblance to a summer action film. If you think those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 were anything other than disposal pawns, look deeper. Not only are they not leaders; they will not be the beneficiaries if democracy falls. They are a minority whose only function is to raise mass anxiety so others can seize and hold power.
The real battle is bureaucratic, decentralized, boring, overtly dumb but covertly brilliant. The battle for America will not begin tomorrow; it began yesterday.
The divide in America is as it always was — who we are versus who we wish to be. Stop saying “this is not who we are” and decide who shall be allowed to rule over us. For now, there is a Constitution. For now, we decide.