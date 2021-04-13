The real difference was never that women played no role. Even before 1868, women played an effective and integral role in groups such as church-sponsored societies and the distaff side of some men’s groups.
The real difference was that earlier groups were formed, controlled and directed by men. Then, in 1868, the sea change: Women took over, formed their own clubs and directed them.
Two women take pride of place in forming the first women’s clubs: Jane Cunningham Croly and Julia Ward Howe. Croly was an author and journalist, the first woman in the United States to have a syndicated column. Howe was also an author, possibly best known for writing The Battle Hymn of the Republic.
Howe also wrote, “When I see the elaborate study and ingenuity displayed by women in the pursuit of trifles, I feel no doubt of their capacity for the most Herculean undertakings.” The sly, simultaneous compliment-insult is characteristic of Howe. It could also be the foundational statement of the women’s clubs begun in mid-18th century.
A running start
The first women’s club formed and directed by women was Sorosis. It was 1868. The male journalists of New York City refused Croly membership to their Press Club because she was a woman. Croly gathered the female authors and journalists and formed Sorosis — sometimes referred to as the Woman’s Press Club of New York City.
Howe followed Croly and formed the New England Woman’s Club. Both women traveled the country encouraging women to band together.
Although Croly’s was viewed more as a professional club and Howe’s viewed more as a social club, both articulated the same primary functions: to become better educated and to play a significant role in society by volunteering for community service. Underlying both functions was the idea of women supporting women.
Change is less a result of cause and effect than a confluence of events. So it was in post-Civil War America. Even before the Civil War, there was a major shift in religious thought. A God of Retribution may demand we wait for our reward in the afterlife, but the reform movement’s God of Love preached improvement of life here on earth. Societies in favor of slavery abolition and improvement in prisons, orphanages and asylums sprang up as early as the 1840s. During the Civil War, women came together to aid the troops. As they rolled bandages and assembled sewing kits and food packages, they talked and discovered they liked it. They informed one another, celebrated and mourned together. The power of a community of women was discovered.
On board in the Berkshires
The Berkshires came late to the table. It was 1892, almost 25 years after Howe and Croly, that Berkshire formed clubs for women. Two clubs, the Thursday Morning Club of Great Barrington and her slightly older sister, the Tuesday Club of Stockbridge, remain in continuous operation to this day. Next year, these clubs will be 130 years old.
Women now can attend nearly any school or college, so education in the strict sense is not as important as it once was. However, informative and entertaining programing is still nice; community service remains important and rewarding. And still the underlying and sustaining strength of these clubs is women being there for each other. The longevity of the two Berkshire women’s clubs is a testament to the power of a community of women. Their first honorary member was Julia Ward Howe.
The stated purpose in 1892 was “to promote sociability and fellowship among women.” The broader purpose of the clubs was to be there for everyone. Women’s clubs, like women themselves, work to promote the general good in their families, their towns and their country. Historian Paige Meltzer writes that, to justify the move out into the community to promote the common good, women used the traditional constructs of womanhood, mothers and housekeepers. They called themselves “municipal housekeepers” who would “clean up” the community and “see after” the health and wellbeing of neighbors.
On March 24, 1892, in The Berkshire Courier, there was “a general invitation cordially extended to all women who would be willing to interest themselves in the objectives proposed.”
Relevance remains
Today, we, the Tuesday Club of Stockbridge, are reissuing the same invitation. In these difficult times, we can come together and help one another and our community.
For 129 years, Berkshire women’s clubs have demonstrated the power of a community of women. Our sisters in the 19th century were isolated, confided to hearth and home. They stepped out. We have been quarantined due to COVID and it is time for us to step out. Let us renew the purposes of our venerable club: to give to the community and to each other.
To become a member, email Tuesday Club Membership Chair Susan Morris at morris64@msn.com.