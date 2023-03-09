Carole Owens: The East Street house that was also a Pittsfield 'station' on the underground railroad John Milton Brewster practiced medicine in Berkshire County for more than 50 years and was beloved by all. He was a religious man, a man of principle and an ardent abolitionist. Brewster welcomed some of the earliest abolitionists to his home including Elihu Burritt and Charles Sumner.

In 1882, Dr. John M. Brewster’s house at 359 East St. was purchased by William Russell Allen for $12,000 (approximately $350,000 today). Three years later, Allen hired Pittsfield architect H. Neil Wilson to build a 13,000-square-foot summer house. When it was built, contractors Haskell, Dodge and Bedell razed Brewster house.

Allen was from a prominent Pittsfield family. His great-grandfather was the Rev. Thomas Allen. His father accumulated wealth developing land, building a railroad, printing and founding a newspaper. Allen lived comfortably and bred racehorses.

Completed and ready for occupancy, a granite step leading to the front door marked the year — 1886. Allen named the house Eagle’s Nest. The building materials were exceptional. For example, at a distance the exterior cladding on the upper story appeared to be cedar shingles but are made of hand-wrought Terra Cotta tiles. The foundation is granite. The interior entrance hall, exterior columns and steps are of Missouri rose granite. The granite slab forming the entrance hall floor weighed 800 pounds. The interior appointments included decorative painting; plaster relief ceilings carved woodwork; polished onyx; marble and carved stone mantels; stained glass, beveled and leaded windows; and glass tiles. It was rarely surpassed even in America’s Gilded Age.

First story: Downstairs

Eagle’s Nest was surrounded by gardens tended by head gardener Frederick S. Fowler. Fowler left Allen’s employ after six years and in 1893 became head gardener at Shadow Brook, the cottage of Anson Phelps Stokes. There is no indication why he left Eagle’s Nest, but when he left Shadow Brook in 1895, it was a cause celebre.

Fowler incurred personal debts and used his employer’s funds to repay them. Foul indeed and it gets fouler. When discovered, Fowler skipped town. When he did, he left his wife and children behind. The amount he already appropriated plus the amount he took with him added up to $7,000 (almost $250,000 today). No one ever found Fowler or the funds.

Timeline of the William Russell Allen house 1882: William Russell Allen purchases Brewster house at 359 East St. 1885: “Brewster house removed from in front of Mr. WR Allen’s new mansion,” according to contemporary reporting. 1886: William Russell Allen occupies house. 1916: After Allen's death, his heirs sell the house to the Archdiocese of Springfield. 1923: A maternity hospital is established at the site. Mary Flynn is born there. 1926: St. Luke’s Hospital is built next door, and the house used as lodging for nurses and the Sisters of Providence. 1978: The William Russell Allen house is sold to Commonwealth of Massachusetts. 1979: The property's carriage house is torn down to create parking. 1980: The William Russell Allen house is placed on the National Register of Historic Places. 2007: WRA House Inc. is founded, with board of directors including people born at WRA House and Allen's descendants. 2007: State certificate to solicit funds and federal 501(c)(3) nonprofit status granted. 2009: First stage of stabilizing the house is completed. Today, the house is on the list of endangered historic places in Pittsfield.

Second story: Upstairs

Allen’s sister was Alice Maud Allen (called Maud). On the evening of June 20, 1888, she married Charles Atwater. Atwater came to Pittsfield as a clerk and bookkeeper in the Pomeroy store on West Housatonic Street and worked his way into the best business circles of the city.

The Berkshire Evening Eagle reported that the wedding was the social event of the season. The Pittsfield Sun said it was “the most brilliant society event seen in this county in years.” The ceremony was scheduled for 8 p.m. at the First Church in Pittsfield. The roads were thick with carriages, and the grassy areas clogged with the curious.

Upon entering the church, those lucky enough to have an invitation found it “festooned with wreathes made of vines, laurel, palms, and hundreds of roses. The roof of the church was strung with electric lights — tiny spots twinkling like stars in the vaulted darkness.”

Electric lights were a unique sight in 1888. The bride wore gold, not white, with an old lace veil. “Diamonds cascaded down the dress front and shone in the bride’s ears and at her neck.”

Maud did not carry a bridal bouquet. It was the bridesmaids who wore white and carried flowers. The groom did not wait at the altar for his bride. She walked down the center aisle escorted by her brother as the groom walked down the east aisle, and they met at the altar. It was an unconventional wedding that presaged later events. The ceremony was followed by a reception at Eagle’s Nest. All day long carts and carriages had ferried back and forth from the train station delivering flowers, an orchestra, food and wait staff from Delmonico’s. Guests included the best of Berkshire: the Allens of Pittsfield, the Fields of Stockbridge including a Supreme Court Justice, Harriet Beecher Stowe and her brother Henry Ward Beecher, and Lucy Atwater and Matthew Dickinson Field, the parents of Rachel Field.

At the stroke of midnight, the bride and groom were whisked away and boarded a train for New York, and then a ship of the Cunard Line for a three-month honeymoon in Europe.

This golden life came to an abrupt end when Charles died at 44 years old. They were visiting London when Charles was stricken with typhoid fever. He was confined to bed in a hotel. In delirium, he wandered out and disappeared. A fellow hotel guest, Louis Lombard, led a search party. Charles was found and returned to bed but died soon after. In her grief Maud turned to Lombard. The family sensed trouble.

At the William Russell Allen House in Pittsfield, the family gathered with the serious purpose of discouraging Maud from marrying Lombard. It was not just that Lombard had no money; it was that he was not of their circle. However, Maud did marry Lombard. In an age when these were our first celebrities, if no mention in the gossip columns meant no trouble in the marriage, then the family was wrong to worry.

Third story

It was 1916. William Russell Allen was 69 years old. The census listed the occupants of the house at 359 East St. as Allen, his wife Louisa, his mother-in-law, two daughters, two sons as well as a waitress, cook, and chambermaid. Allen died at the dining room table midmeal and reportedly in midsentence. Mrs. Allen moved to a suite on the top floor of the Wendell Hotel, and the East Street house was sold for use as a maternity hospital.