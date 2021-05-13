President Donald Trump, backlit by stage lights, at a campaign rally in Macon, Ga., Oct. 16, 2020. “With the ouster of Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House of Representatives,” writes The New York Times opinion columnist Charles M. Blow, “the Republican Party has made absolutely clear that it is fully committed to Trump and the lie that he continues to propagate about the election: that he won and the election was stolen from him.”