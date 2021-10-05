Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., spoke recently before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform about getting an abortion after surviving a rape. “All of this testimony came at a time when Congress is debating codifying Roe v. Wade as means of protecting it from Republican assaults, but for me these testimonies were powerful in another way,” writes New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow. “They once again underscored just how difficult a decision this is for many women and the degree to which others feel empowered to intrude on the decisions they make.”