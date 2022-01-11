By European standards the Ukraine has had a short but ferocious quest for independence. They are much more capable to defend themselves against the Russians than most seem to think.
The story began in the 1600s when the Cossacks in the Ukraine started to strive for their own land. It really heated up after Russia, including the Ukraine, exited World War I and the Russian Civil War began.
The Ukrainians used the dissolution of Czarist Russia to declare their independence and create a Ukrainian army under the leadership of a journalist, Symon Vasylyovych Petliura. The Ukrainians were able to fight off Red and White Russian forces, Poles and Romanians. Each one was looking for its own piece of the Ukraine, the “breadbasket of Europe.” That foray for independence ended in failure by 1921.
Then came World War II. Straining in their pre-war Soviet chains and forced farming collectivization, the Soviets starved at the very least 2 million Ukrainians in order to feed the new Russian industrialized cities. Therefore, the Ukrainians greeted the Germans as liberators in the invasion of 1941. This enthusiasm turned to disenchantment when their “liberators” treated them as subhuman.
This caused the development of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, which was a truly scary group of guerrillas who fought against the German Army, German SS units, Soviet Partisans, the Polish Underground and subsequently the victorious Red Army. Stalin was not able to bring them to heel until the late 1940s, well after the close of World War II. He finally did this by using at least 30,000 elite KGB troops and inhuman tactics such as mass deportations and even poisoning Ukrainian wells with diseases like typhus.
Fast-forward to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Ukraine finally getting their independence and getting it peacefully. In 2000, along came Vladimir Putin who thought the division of the Soviet Union was the greatest calamity in the 20th century.
In 2014, he attempted to partially rectify this by taking back the Crimea and parts of eastern Ukraine using not so veiled “separatist” forces. Actually, they were mostly regular Russian Army and members of the infamous Wagner mercenary group.
It is at this point the Ukraine, with long odds and an underfunded military including irregulars, fought the “separatists” to a standstill, and they are still holding strong. Now, as we all know, up to 175,000 Russian forces are massing at the border with a possible timetable of invasion by March.
Most don’t give the Ukrainians a chance. I strongly disagree. Early in the war, the Ukraine showed everyone that even with a small army and no air force they were equal to the task. Ukrainians were capable fighters in phased withdraws, limited counterattacks, intelligence, deception and, as a country based in years past in Soviet doctrine, remarkably showed initiative and flexibility at all command levels.
The Ukrainian military has even improved since then with training from NATO advisers and new high-tech weaponry from the United States. Yes, Russia will dominate the skies, but the Ukraine is in a perfect position to prolong victory for any invader but especially Russia. The Russian Army has made no improvement in military tactics or strategy since World War II. They still rely on massive brute power with anywhere from a three-to-one or more force advantage on multiple axes.
The Ukrainian Army numbers on the high side at 250,000 men. Although they can’t defend everywhere they are still capable of exacting a huge toll on the Russian invaders. So much so one wonders why Putin would risk the high casualties and subsequent internal strife it may cause.
The Ukrainians have even told allies and future NATO partners they don’t want troops to help them fight. They can do it themselves with additional equipment.
Putin as a typical tyrant is trying to extract from NATO promises to never put the Ukraine in its organization as well as remove NATO allied forces from all former Soviet Republics and even NATO and U.S. air power out of the range of Russia itself. This is patently absurd since the U.S. can hit Russia from its mainland with bombers.
Does Putin have some arguing points? Yes, he does. After the breakup of the Soviet Union, Russia was promised their sphere of influence over Eastern Europe provided they guaranteed their former republics and former Warsaw Pact nations security and freedom. It was assumed there would be no NATO expansion eastward, and there was.
Despite this, NATO needs to stand firmly and negotiate delicately. Russia is still a huge nuclear power and historically worries about invasion from troops on their borders. It is in U.S. interests to expand the number of democratic nations throughout the world, NATO or otherwise. The battle between democracy and autocracy has even reared its ugly head in the United States with the advent of Trumpism.
This matchup needs to be won or there will be a slippery slope to more wars, and in the age where nuclear weapon technology is going on 80 years old, the possibilities are frightening.