Christine Macbeth: From the Riggs Clinic to the Brien Center, a century of community care in Berkshire County

In 1920, Dr. Austen F. Riggs, who founded the Riggs Center in Stockbridge, opened a clinic at the House of Mercy Hospital (now the Warriner Building at Berkshire Medical Center) to provide free mental health care for adults and children.
At the time, the practice of psychiatry was still in its infancy. In fact, most people with psychiatric disorders were sent to state institutions where their illnesses were misunderstood and care was almost nonexistent. Yet based on Dr. Riggs’ reputation among the local medical community, physicians referred patients who were experiencing trouble at home, school or work. The clinic soon had more patients than it could handle, and Dr. Riggs recruited more of his own staff to help the people of Pittsfield and its nearby neighbors.
A century later, the Riggs Clinic is now known as the Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The history of our agency parallels the history of care for people with behavioral health issues — an era that includes the discovery of new drugs to ease severe psychosis, changing public sentiment toward people with mental illness and landmark laws that eventually closed state institutions.
Our name changed several times along the way as the original clinic expanded to meet growing need, merged with other agencies to provide countywide care and recognized the dual diagnosis of mental illness and addiction. For years we were known as Berkshire Mental Health Association, and later as Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services of the Berkshires, among other titles. In 2003, following the death of longtime CEO Raymond Brien, our agency was renamed the Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Inc.
On Oct. 22, the Brien Center will celebrate its history at the Colonial Theater with an evening of music by the Me/2 Orchestra, the world’s only classical music organization created for individuals with mental illness and those who support them. We hope that you can join us. We have a lot to celebrate.
Among many early milestones was group therapy, which was first offered in the Berkshires in 1956, and a children’s clinic, which was established in 1960. Family therapy began in 1977, and in 1980, a new crisis team launched around-the-clock emergency services.
But by far the greatest change in the treatment of people with mental illness occurred in 1963 with the Community Mental Health Act, which sparked a major transformation of the public mental health system by shifting resources away from institutions toward community-based mental health treatment programs. Gradually, more than 300 Berkshire residents who had been sent to the Northampton State Hospital over the years came home for care in group homes — some of which still exist today.
Our organization also weathered its share of challenges. Like all health care providers that rely on state reimbursements, the Brien Center has long struggled with adequate funding.
In the last several years, the nationwide shortage in licensed clinicians to treat those with behavioral health issues has now become a crisis that threatens access to timely care. The devastating opioid epidemic led to a major expansion in addiction treatment services, despite our financial and workforce dilemma. And the pandemic compelled us to change a century-old model of face-to-face care to telehealth in a matter of weeks.
Today, our long experience tells us that treatment works; people can and do get better.
We also know that mental illness and addiction remain two of the most stigmatized diseases. Long before our second century of care is over, I hope that stigma is no longer a part of our world.