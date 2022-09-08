Christopher Marcisz: In Russia in 2007, I felt some hope for a more united world. As the war in Ukraine rages, I feel that hope fading

WILLIAMSTOWN — When I left the Berkshires to live in Russia for a year in 2007, I wrote a column for The Eagle titled “Letter from Moscow” about what I saw there — the Russian fondness for country houses, how they treated their children, the gift and curse of vodka, their pride in defeating Hitler, ambivalence about overthrowing the tsar, emerging worries about Putin’s rule.
I wanted to describe how the moment was different from the past. It was the late 2000s, and if relations between our countries weren’t hopelessly lost, they were becoming more and more “strained.”
I was there with my wife and our baby daughter. My wife is from Moscow, and we had met just after college. Coming of age in the Reagan years and watching as the Cold War ended, I had learned to look at the former USSR as a blank space on a map. Yet there I was, seeing this place leap into three dimensions. There was a bright and clear difference between people and their government, and I believed that with the right attitude we didn’t have to fall into traps set by previous generations.
Reporting about Russia felt like something I was uniquely suited to do as a writer, but since Feb. 24 I’ve been at a loss for words. We were used to Moscow’s rhetorical bullying, the sullen cloak-and-dagger posture toward Georgia and Ukraine, and the bluster of its loudmouth leader. But no one sane foresaw the bombing of civilians in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
What can any of us with deep ties to Russia possibly say in the face of the suffering of Ukrainian civilians, the primary victims of this unprovoked terror? It feels awful to even point out that Russians are now suffering, too, especially those who hoped for a different future. It has become a prison camp, with a crumbling economy and a terrifying arsenal of weapons, where any space for “civil society” has been crushed.
Throughout the crisis in Ukraine, I’ve often thought about the last time I watched a seismic shift like this happen. Back in 1990, I was in 10th grade, and history seemed to be flying by very fast. The Cold War was coming to an unbelievably quick end. Being young and far away, it felt like watching the Sox make a great late-season run — something on TV and in the newspapers where the right team was winning.
Our history teacher that year, Mr. Heckel, didn’t’ think we could possibly understand what was happening. He described it through the lens of living for decades with an adversary who had the ability to destroy the earth, one that felt eternal but then somehow was no more.
I felt lucky to look forward to a life in a new world even as other crises unfolded: Sept. 11, Iraq and Afghanistan, throughout the pandemic. But Russia and its future were both more personal to me and somehow seemed more stable, or at least imaginable.
There’s a trap in letting yourself be too confident about the future, which you can see in the sad tale of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader who died last week at 91, having lived long enough the be eulogized in the West as a great loser and loathed in his Russia as practically a traitor. Looking back, it is a miracle the Soviet system could produce someone like him, let alone install him in power. After generations of repression and murder, here was a bright idealist who believed as much in communism as in openness and debate, and couldn’t stomach bloodshed. That he failed proved that nothing could save his system, and the thieves and goons that came after him might be the dark reality of human nature.
It would be comforting if there was some lesson from history to be found, but that’s not how earthquakes work. There’s a temptation to look for answers in history, to quip that Russia is just trying to reassemble the Soviet empire. But this is something new and horrifying. The USSR’s guiding idea was the unity of the human family, despite all its horrifying misapplications. Vladimir Putin’s Russia is an ethnonationalist police state, run by and for a small wealthy elite that clings to power with hate and fear. It is the same right-wing populism poisoning politics all over the world, especially here.
It is an inescapable curse to live through uncertainty and disappointment. I feel a little sting at the line from German rock band Scorpions’ corny, classic Glasnost anthem “Wind of Change,” remembering when I thought the line about a future “where the children of tomorrow share their dreams” could be about me and my family.
Scorpions still perform that song in concert, though earlier this year they changed the lyrics that specifically referred to Russia. Turns out the sentiment couldn’t survive in the real world after all, that no matter how much we hope it will be different for us, it usually isn’t. We can’t avoid the shocks and can only hold onto enough of ourselves to carry on.