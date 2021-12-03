LENOX — The U.S. Supreme Court, now dominated by conservatives 6-3, including three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, is weighing one of its most controversial and questionable decisions in decades.
Based on the court’s hearing this week on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, court watchers expect a ruling by next June either to weaken or overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision protecting a woman’s right to choose an abortion within the first 23 weeks. The consequences would be overwhelming.
A partial or complete disavowal of the abortion rights high court ruling could end access to legal abortion for more than 100 million Americans in 27 states, including women in nearly every Southern state and much of the Midwest.
Twenty-one states would immediately ban or acutely curtail access to abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group supporting abortion rights.
Mississippi’s attorneys, in their attempt to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling, argue that the U.S. Constitution is neutral on abortion — meaning that the power to regulate it should be up to individual states. Of course, the Founding Fathers never mention abortion or women’s freedom to choose, as women were third-class citizens at the time.
It’s hard to escape the irony that the conservative Supreme Court justices, normally waving the banner of individual freedom in other cases, seem all too ready to deny or limit such rights for women. Their argument, contrived as it may be, is that they are protecting individual freedom of the unborn.
Fortunately for women’s rights in Massachusetts, abortion here is legal up to the 24th week of pregnancy, and 22 other states are expected to retain freedom of choice through varying laws or lack of regulation.
Even more ironic is the reality that the current court appears to be massively out of touch with the majority of the American public on abortion.
{a href=”https://www.yahoo.com/news/poll-as-supreme-court-hears-mississippi-case-just-24-percent-of-americans-want-roe-v-wade-overturned-193250390.html%0A%0A%0A%0A%0A%0A%0Ahttps://www.yahoo.com/news/poll-as-supreme-court-hears-mississippi-case-just-24-percent-of-americans-want-roe-v-wade-overturned-193250390.html?guccounter=1” target=”_blank”}A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll{/a} shows that 55 percent want the court to reaffirm its landmark 1973 decision, while only 24 percent support overturning it. However, specifically on the Mississippi case, views are more nuanced.
The survey of 1,696 U.S. adults, conducted from Nov. 17-19, found that equal numbers favor (39 percent) and oppose (38 percent) the Mississippi law when it is described as something “that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, or about three and a half months.” The rest are undecided.
As Yahoo News reported, “This suggests that while most Americans favor Roe v. Wade in theory, some of them are not necessarily wedded to what the court has previously characterized as the central holding of that ruling: that women have a constitutional right to abortion up to the moment of ‘viability,’ when the fetus can survive outside the womb (i.e., around 23 weeks).”
During Wednesday’s oral arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to support a narrow decision that would allow other states to ban abortions before 15 weeks but not fully overturn Roe.
“The thing that is at issue before us today is 15 weeks,” Roberts said.
However, if the court fully overturns Roe, “at least 20 states will immediately or in short order make almost all abortions unlawful, forcing women who can afford it to travel long distances to obtain the procedure,” according to The New York Times.
In Texas, where the nation’s strictest abortion law was enacted in September, the Dallas Morning News reported Friday, “Texans are flooding to clinics across the country for abortions, traveling to states as far away as Washington and Maine.”
Granted, this issue is among the most troublesome questions facing the nation. Anti-abortion Americans argue, often based on religious belief, that life begins at the moment of conception, or soon thereafter.
Nonetheless, the poll shows that 6 in 10 Americans state that abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 39 percent say it should be illegal in all or most cases. Likewise, 56 percent say abortion is “a constitutional right that women in all states should have some access to,” while 29 percent say it is “something that individual states should be able to outlaw” — the inevitable result of a decision to fully overturn Roe.
The Yahoo News poll concludes that few Americans are hard-liners one way or the other. Eleven percent say abortion should be “illegal in all cases”; 26 percent say it should be “legal in all cases.” More remain somewhere in the middle, saying the procedure should be “legal in most cases” (35 percent) or “illegal in most cases” (28 percent).
Whatever the outcome, which we won’t learn until early next summer, those of us who are in the “legal in most cases” camp must retain respect for other viewpoints. Roe v. Wade has been the law of the land for nearly 50 years. The high court shouldn’t base its rulings on public opinion.
But, individual rights — whether applied to gay marriage, LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights, or any of the other freedoms we may take for granted and those that conservatives especially espouse (such as the often-misinterpreted Second Amendment regarding so-called gun rights) — need to be preserved, as long as they don’t impinge on the rights of others. According to conservatives, the rights of others in this case apply to the unborn.
That’s why there is no contradiction between supporting vaccine mandates during a public health emergency and supporting a woman’s right to determine whether a surprise or unwanted pregnancy (for whatever reason) must be carried to term.