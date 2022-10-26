LENOX — “Holiday creep” doesn’t quite capture what’s going on as we approach Halloween weekend.
Holiday onslaught is more like it, and it’s a reflection of the very imperfect storm threatening retailers whose shelves and warehouses are clogged with merchandise that many shoppers no longer want.
The backlog amounts to a record $732 billion of unsold goods, a 21 percent increase from 2021, according to published reports. A “sonic boom of inventory,” said Urban Outfitters CEO Richard Hayne.
Most of us are coping with otherworldly supermarket prices, heating fuel costs (had a fill-up lately?), gas prices still sky-high in many parts of the country, rent hyper-inflation, soaring electricity bills, ever-rising home maintenance and construction costs — the list seems endless. Not to mention the prospect of a recession.
Besides, many people who prefer to turn a blind eye to still-persistent Covid, flu and other virulent illnesses like RSV are choosing to spend their dwindling discretionary dollars on travel, dining out and other “experiences,” rather than more stuff.
Black Friday has become a meaningless term — Black Autumn is a more accurate description of the on-sale siege clogging inboxes, mailboxes and electronic media.
Is it worth rolling out a figurative red carpet for Kohl’s, the nation’s largest traditional department store chain, for opening a handful of new medium-box locations this season?
Kohl’s opens in Lenox on Friday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m. (how early will the line at the front door form?) offering Berkshire shoppers their first experience at an in-county department store since the spring 2016 closing of Macy’s at the ill-fated Berkshire Mall, followed a year later by the demise of the JCPenney store.
Pulling out all the stops, Kohl’s is celebrating its arrival here in sync with its 1,165 stores nationwide by offering a series of “Holiday Savings” promotions, beginning with the “Black Friday Early Access sale” starting a week from Friday. The chain promises “tremendous deals on top holiday gifts throughout November.” No doubt, December shoppers will be similarly blessed.
The advent of Kohl’s is helpful for our county’s retail landscape, since many shoppers travel out of the county — westward bound to the Albany area or eastward to Holyoke (where a Macy’s store survives at the Holyoke Mall) and Springfield — for the (somewhat) upscale department store experience.
The welcome mat for Kohl’s patrons remains rolled out through the month with “Dashing Deal Days” (two mid-November weekends), “Black Friday Week Deals” and — wait for it! — “Black Friday Flash Steals” on the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) followed by “Super Cyber Days.”
Promotional ultra-hype, to be sure. Understandable in view of the widely-reported travails of this and other major companies struggling to survive in a stormy retail landscape with the likes of Amazon and other e-commerce sites grabbing ever-larger slices of the pie.
“A few years ago, I started to say, with some accuracy, that Black Friday starts on Labor Day,” said Mark A. Cohen, a professor at Columbia University School of Business specializing in retail economics.
“This mad scramble to stock up was definitely outside the normal course of behavior” during the peak of the pandemic, he told the Boston Globe. “Now, retailers find themselves with broken balance sheets and overloaded stores, hoping to desperately reconcile the issue.”
As a longtime, harsh critic of the commercialization of Christmas, I find it natural to abhor the deluge of shop-till-you-drop pitches. And don’t get me started on the daily flood of nonprofit donation demands in the mailbox (and hourly online).
It all seems a desperate attempt to capture our attention and, of course, our dollars, dwindling in value as they are. But there’s one gambit worth looking forward to — Small Business Saturday (Nov. 26 this year).
Our hard-working individual business owners and their staffs deserve support and gratitude for keeping many Berkshire County downtowns vibrant and exuberant during the darkest days of the calendar.
Those stores are worth visiting and patronizing not only on Saturday or in the eight weeks ahead, but any day of the year.