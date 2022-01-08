Clarence Fanto: When talking about matters as dire as COVID and the insurrection, words matter

LENOX — With our democracy as we know it dangling by a thread, and a public health emergency that defies a cure as it enters its third year, words and phrases matter, more than ever.
Who said the following on Jan. 6, 2021, shortly after the Trump-fueled mob assaulted the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of the presidential election — won by Joe Biden in the Electoral College and by a margin of eight million popular votes out of 154 million?
“This failed insurrection only underscores how crucial the task before us is for our Republic.”
Answer: The Senate majority leader (at the time), Mitch McConnell, aka “the broken old crow,” as Trump promptly labeled the Republican pol. McConnell, who congratulated Biden on his win, has since reverted to form, toeing the line on most aspects of the GOP version of reality as authored by the defeated president.
McConnell’s accurate real-time description of the “dagger at the throat of democracy,” as Biden put it in his speech Thursday, is worth mentioning because it’s important to call the day of infamy for what it was.
Yes, a riot, but more than that — there are all-too-frequent riots in the U.S., all to be condemned as lawless, whatever their motivation. But there has been only one attempted insurrection since the Civil War, and it failed, thanks to heroic U.S. Capitol Police, whose members paid a high price for their valor. Vice President Kamala Harris was spot-on when she likened Jan. 6 to Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001. I would add Nov. 22, 1963.
Turning to the pandemic, here are three other examples of verbiage gone astray just in the past few days:
• “Up to date on COVID vaccine.” That’s the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s misguided way of urging three shots but avoiding a redefinition of “fully vaccinated.” But most of us know that to be strongly protected, you need three doses of Pfizer or Moderna (two of Johnson & Johnson) to have maximum protection against hospitalization and death from the omicron plague.
“Consistent with how public health has historically viewed or even talked about how we recommend vaccines, we are now recommending that individuals stay up to date with additional doses that they are eligible for,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, at a White House news briefing.
Sadly, along with Biden she has acquired the reputation of a confusing messenger because of communication fumbles. “How do you expect people to keep track of what they can and can’t do?” a CNN reporter demanded at her White House briefing.
• “The new normal.” This rather meaningless phrase crops up all too often. But six former health experts who advised Biden in the transition between administrations are calling for a new pandemic strategy built around a “new normal” of living with the virus indefinitely, rather than seeking to reduce or eliminate it.
The group published its recommendation in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Thursday. Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist, medical ethicist and University of Pennsylvania professor who advised former President Barack Obama, organized the effort.
President Biden should dismiss this misguided advice. “The president’s goal is to defeat the virus,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, adding, “The president’s focus and objective now is to save as many lives as possible.”
The advisers, undoubtedly well-intentioned, want to avoid a “perpetual state of emergency” in the U.S.
But their “new normal” prescription is oddly out of sync with their message. The doctors recommend more aggressive use of vaccine mandates, which have drawn fierce opposition from Republicans, and they recommend a digital verification system for vaccination — so-called vaccine passports — which Biden has resisted in the face of Republican attacks on the concept.
“Relying on forgeable paper cards is unacceptable in the 21st century,” Dr. Emanuel and two colleagues wrote.
• “Pandemic fatigue.” Of course, it goes without saying that we’re all tired of COVID, especially since it’s hard to fathom how and when the mutated virus burns itself out. But this is no time for defeatism or throwing in the proverbial towel.
Schools must remain open, with frequent testing and other safeguards. But offices, warehouses, aircraft, markets, stores, performance venues and any other public spaces where people congregate must require proof of vaccination — three shots for all who are eligible. Make it a mandate, set a reasonable start date, and whip the virus into retreat, once and for all.
Sadly, this won’t happen, so any kind of normalcy will be a long time coming.