Clarence Fanto: For proposed Stockbridge mega-project, full transparency and fair hearing should rule

STOCKBRIDGE — Developer Patrick Sheehan’s appearance before the Stockbridge Select Board on Thursday night, aimed at reviving his mega-vision for transforming the former DeSisto School Interlaken Road property into a boutique hotel, condo complex and single-family housing cluster, appeared to be designed to test the waters.
Whether town residents and the current leadership will be more receptive to the plan for up to 220 “units” on a 320-acre site is impossible to predict. In December 2016, when Sheehan unveiled the identical concept, there was strong, vocal opposition, but we’ll never know whether it represented a majority of townspeople at the time. Certainly, two of the three now-former Select Board members did not disguise their critique of Sheehan’s expansive proposition.
Now, the Select Board members — Chairwoman Roxanne McCaffrey and members Ernest “Chuck” Cardillo and Patrick White — are emphasizing their neutrality, since the presentation this week was informal and preliminary. It remains uncertain whether Sheehan will submit a formal application for a special permit, but it would be very surprising if he does not.
“Fundamentally, he has decisions to make as to whether or not he wants to move forward and submit a special permit application, or he wants to sell the property,” McCaffrey pointed out. “We’re not here to opine, but to listen to the public and let them ask questions.”
Along the same lines, Cardillo emphasized that “until we get a plan on the table, I’m not making any comment, because it’s not our job to do that. We’re not ‘backdooring’ anything.” Cardillo is the only board member who was serving in 2016 and 2017, when Sheehan first broached his concept, and he maintained an open mind then.
The developer presented a dozen slides at the hybrid meeting, now posted at ctsbtv.org for on-demand viewing.
Describing the landscaping, maintenance of the 1892 mansion fronting the site, and the removal of dilapidated buildings since he purchased the abandoned school at a 2009 public auction, Sheehan stressed that he invested significantly “into being a good neighbor and voluntarily cleaning the property up, nothing else but doing the right thing.”
Sheehan reminded the Select Board and the audience how his company took over the Crane Mansion in Dalton and developed the Sugar Hill Senior Living Community 20 years ago, “which, in its day, was quite a property. I had by far the nicest assisted living facility in the county; it was immaculate, it was manicured, it was phenomenal.” (He no longer owns it.)
Shying away from categorizing his vision for the Stockbridge site as a resort, he summarized the concept as “a full-service property that is conducive to farming, healthy living, things that would work in this area and community, things that would draw people and make them happy and comfortable.”
Noting that 280 acres could be developed, Sheehan reminded a skeptical neighbor that his original concept would have placed 70 houses on the site, but he reduced it to 35, after meeting with nearby residents before the initial 2016 rollout of the plan.
“We’re happy to talk and to meet; if we can tweak a few things, we’re fine, but I think what we’re asking for is more than fair,” he said Thursday.
Other points that emerged during the 75-minute presentation:
• Inflation and “cost escalation” make it hard to predict how much condo rentals and sales would cost, Sheehan stated. But, he suggested that there are “some creative ideas that could help people access this type of housing and lifestyle that seem very reasonable. I would make it as affordable as I possibly can. If there’s a hope that this is going to be inexpensive, I don’t think there’s anything out there now that’s going to be inexpensive or affordable.”
• The project would be built in stages, based on the potential success on the first and subsequent phases, Finance Committee member Jim Balfanz pointed out. If approved, the buildout could take “quite a long time,” Sheehan confirmed.
• Lower-cost units, or downsizing, would diminish the feasibility of the project, the developer explained: “The project I need is the one I’ve asked for. I can only present what I want to do here. I can only fill the need I’m trying to fill here. I’m here to make the pie bigger, I’m not here to solve all the problems.”
• The project’s demands on town services would not be an issue, according to sewer and water department officials who indicated there’s ample capacity to handle water and sewer needs.
It’s encouraging that the current Select Board saw fit to give the developer an opportunity to make his case for a sizable hotel and residential project with 220 units, the largest of its kind in Stockbridge. The public comment was polite, though certainly intense at times.
Now, the ball is in Sheehan’s court. For the sake of transparency and maximum public opportunity to weigh in on the highest-impact proposal to emerge in the town in recent memory, a formal application to the Select Board for a go or no-go decision would ensure fairness to all sides.
The timing and the economic environment might be more in the developer’s favor. We know that the hospitality industry is thriving, thanks to pent-up demand, and the need for housing, especially at low and moderate price levels, has never been more urgent.
To whatever extent the developer can figure out how to fine-tune his plan to increase affordability, and possibly to scale down the enormous heft of the project, it’s more possible he may win majority support.
The bottom line: The property in question is historic, scenic and in urgent need of rehabilitation. After nearly 13 years of ownership, Sheehan has to do something with it. Town leaders and voters should give him a fair hearing and then determine whether his vision coincides with the best interests of the town.