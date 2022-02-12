Misstep or scandal, Lanesborough must repair damage done by hiring of town administrator’s fiancee

LENOX — So, let me get this straight.
Josh Lang, the only finalist interviewed by the Select Board for the open position as town administrator of Lanesborough, began work Dec. 15, under a three-year contract at $80,000 per year.
Six days later, as my colleague Dick Lindsay reported in Friday’s Eagle, the board met secretly (in executive session, meaning, behind closed doors) to interview a candidate for a position working with Lang as “administrative assistant.”
Lanesborough Select Board admits open meeting violation in hiring town employee — the fiancee of its new town administrator
The candidate, Makayla Zonfrilli, was hired by the Select Board a week later. She is Lang’s fiancee and is being paid $55,000 a year, with four weeks of vacation to start. Some would call that a sweetheart deal — in this case, literally.
Lanesborough resident Darren Derby, a Pittsfield Police officer, blew the whistle, filing an open meeting complaint because hiring interviews for finalists and employment decisions by the Select Board have to be conducted in open public sessions. Beyond that, the closed-door sessions have to be properly posted with a basic agenda description.
Here are my 10 questions about what appears, at best, a major error in procedure and substance and, at worst, a political scandal that is bound to rile up Lanesboroughians and others across the county.
• Why did the Select Board hold yet another secret session last Wednesday to discuss an official complaint filed with the state about the secret hiring of Lang’s bride-to-be?
• When Select Board Chair John Goerlach conceded in public after the recent closed-door meeting that “we made a mistake,” why was the error limited to the secret hiring session without a reference to the obvious nepotism issue? It’s all well and good to promise to post meetings properly going forward, but his comments were limited to process rather than the ethical quagmire.
• Where is the official finding of the state Ethics Commission on the conflict-of-interest question? The Select Board says the commission found no problem. Is that in writing, with an explanation?
• Board member Michael Murphy said he “believes we’ve cleared this legally.” What does town counsel have to say? Was KP Law, the town counsel, even consulted in advance by the Select Board?
• In his email response to The Eagle, Lang stated that “Ms. Zonfrilli and I have worked together previously and have always maintained the highest professional standards. Ms. Zonfrilli will be supervised by the Board of Selectmen, which has been approved by the state [Ethics Commission].”
This begs the question: Did Lang hire his bride-to-be, with a rubber-stamp approval by the Select Board? The minutes of the board’s secret session should be released immediately, hopefully to shed some light on this murky matter.
• Since Jodi Hollingsworth, the town’s long-serving tax collector, says it takes 15 years of service in the town to get four weeks of vacation, why did Zonfrilli get a full month to start, and why is she working 40 hours a week (perhaps justifying her higher salary) when the rest of the Town Hall staff is limited to four days?
• Why does her deal include additional payment for grant-writing, normally considered a part of the job description?
• Why is Zonfrilli’s position elevated to administrative assistant from town secretary?
“We were totally blindsided in the job description. We were insulted,” Hollingsworth stated. As tax collector, she makes $44,000 annually and gets two weeks of vacation. No wonder the promotion was described by Hollingsworth as “a serious offense — a slap in the face.” And, as Town Clerk Ruth Knysh put it, “The inequity at this moment is very severe.”
• Why did it take a plunge in Town Hall morale for the Select Board to acknowledge a plan to correct the inequity of nonunion contracts and to acknowledge that Zonfrilli’s deal was out of step with other staff? And will the board adjust her vacation to the standard two weeks?
• If the Select Board’s goal for Town Hall staff is “to try and make you happy,” as Goerlach, the chair, stated, would Zonfrilli’s salary be rolled back so it’s in line with comparable salaries for administrative assistants in Berkshire County?
Lang may have gotten off on the wrong foot as town administrator, but as a newcomer, and since he’s well-credentialed and apparently well-intentioned, he may get a break if adjustments are made to his future wife’s employment agreement and if it’s made clear that she works for the Select Board as administrative assistant, not for her future husband.
And board members should follow through on their reported plan to retake the state’s ethics tests, and to make sure that executive sessions are justified and properly described in meeting agendas.
When open positions need to be filled, they should be posted internally so Town Hall staff have the opportunity to apply and to be seriously considered. That’s a basic human resources priority.
In response to my email seeking further clarification and comment, Lang responded via email: “At the advice of town counsel I have been advised to not speak in regards to this matter due to it being an active Open Meeting Complaint violation before the Attorney General. I am happy to speak on the matter once it is resolved.”
Public cynicism about government at the local, state and national level is at a fever pitch. Unfortunately, the missteps in Lanesborough reflect monumentally poor judgment that undermines the credibility of town government.