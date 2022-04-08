Clarence Fanto: Remember COVID-19? It remembers us, so beware and be cautious

LENOX — The COVID sub-variant BA.2 is here. Does anyone care?
As The Atlantic’s science writer Katherine Wu observed this week, Americans seem to be suffering, for the second year running, from a springtime bout of pandemic senioritis — a potential “so what?” wave of coronavirus cases.
A long list of luminaries in the nation’s capital have tested positive — Sen. Susan Collins, House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Attorney General Merrick Garland, just to mention a few. Actors Daniel Craig, Matthew Broderick and his wife Sarah Jessica Parker, appearing on Broadway, also contracted the disease in recent days.
Case counts are up in Massachusetts and New York as well as other parts of the Northeast. Undoubtedly, the official tally is a severe undercount, since COVID rapid tests taken at home usually are not reported to state governments, federal agencies or to other trackers.
In Berkshire County, “cases have increased recently and are very high,” according to the coronavirus tracker by The New York Times. The number of hospitalized COVID patients has risen in this area, though deaths have remained at a relatively low level.
An average of 28 cases per day are reported countywide, a 118 percent increase from the average two weeks ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least one in six Berkshire residents has been infected, a total of 23,289 officially reported cases.
“From the calls I’ve made, I haven’t been hearing of people being really sick, seriously symptomatic,” Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative Lead Nurse Amy Hardt told a meeting of the 10-town organization on Friday.
Current, mostly mild cases primarily involve children, young adults ages 18 to 25 and adults between 50 and 60, her colleague Jill Sweet noted. Recent travelers, especially those using airlines, have tested positive soon after returning. Federal and state guidance easing masking recommendations in public places “sends a really bad message,” she said.
Worrisome longer-term trends:
• COVID data is a mess, as community test sites close and home testing becomes hit or miss.
• People have let their guard down, socializing in large groups indoors unmasked, with no negative tests required.
• On Thursday, the U.S. Senate went home for two weeks without acting on a compromise $10 billion COVID preparedness package.
• Nationwide, only 70 percent of those eligible (age 5 and older) are “fully vaccinated” (two shots of Pfizer or Moderna, or one Johnson & Johnson), though Massachusetts is better off, with 83 percent fully vaccinated. Nationally, only 30 percent have received one booster and just 40 percent have in Massachusetts.
While the pandemic, medically, is not front-of-mind for many people now, the social-emotional aftereffects, especially on young people, are gaining well-deserved attention and focus.
A new analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the mental health of U.S. high school students during COVID-19 offers dramatic evidence:
• According to the new data, in 2021, more than a third (37 percent) of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the pandemic, and 44 percent reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.
• More than half (55 percent) reported they experienced emotional abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including swearing at, insulting, or putting down the student, while 11 percent experienced physical abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including hitting, beating, kicking, or physically hurting the student.
• Even before the pandemic, mental health was getting worse among high school students, according to prior CDC information. In 2019, about 1 in 6 young people reported making a suicide plan, a 44 percent increase since 2009.
“These data echo a cry for help,” said Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC’s acting principal deputy director. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created traumatic stressors that have the potential to further erode students’ mental well-being.”
However, the findings in the CDC report also indicate that poor mental health, persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and suicidal thoughts and behaviors were less prevalent among those who felt close to people at school and were virtually connected with others during the pandemic.
“Comprehensive strategies that improve connections with others at home, in the community, and at school might foster improved mental health among youths during and after the pandemic,” the CDC study stated.
The findings highlight that a sense of being cared for, supported, and belonging at school — called “school connectedness” — had an important effect on students during a time of severe disruption. Youth who felt connected to adults and to peers at school were significantly less likely to report feeling sad or hopeless, or were contemplating or attempting suicide.
Sadly, fewer than half (47 percent) of youth reported feeling close to people at school during the pandemic, according to the CDC study.
“Students need our support now more than ever, whether by making sure that their schools are inclusive and safe or by providing opportunities to engage in their communities and be mentored by supportive adults,” said Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health.
Here in Berkshire County, some schools are devoting time and energy to social-emotional learning. It’s hard to imagine a more urgent priority as we continue to deal with and emerge from the dark shadows of a still-lurking pandemic.
With just a little over two months to go before graduations and summer recess, administrators would do well to plan school community discussions, open to the public, focusing on ways to ensure that more students, hopefully a large majority, develop close connections with trusted peers and school leaders.