Clarence Fanto: Two major South Berkshire school districts consider consolidating. Will voters in eight towns buy it?

LENOX — Sometimes, an overused phrase fits the bill. “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good” is adapted from the writings of the French Enlightenment philosopher and historian Voltaire.
I’m citing it here in the second and final installment of my look at what seems like a very good, but perhaps not perfect proposal by the 8 Town Regional District Planning Board. The idea is to consolidate the Berkshire Hills Regional School District and the Southern Berkshire Regional School District.
The goal is to combine, saving up to $2.1 million a year, as student enrollment in the two districts declines and as the tax burden weighs more heavily on property owners in Alford, Egremont, Great Barrington, Monterey, New Marlborough, Sheffield, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge.
The key recommendation: By forming a single regional high school for grades 9-12, students attending Mount Everett High in Sheffield would move to a renovated, renovated and expanded, or fully rebuilt Monument Mountain High in Great Barrington, a project that could cost up to $100 million and is gaining traction, though probably still in its baby step stages. The existing elementary and middle schools in the two districts would continue to operate as they are now. One downside: Up to 15 full-time jobs may be lost, hopefully through retirements and attrition.
Under the leadership of veteran administrator Jake Eberwein, a former superintendent in Pittsfield and Lee, development of the proposal over the past two years has been completed and is fully transparent. Details are under resources on the district planning board’s website, 8towns.org.
Elected town officials and community members of all eight towns collaborated, and as the board emphasizes: “You, the 8 Towns’ voters, will decide the future of our schools.” If adopted, the regionalization would be the first in the state, Eberwein has said.
From 2000-22, enrollment in the two districts dropped by 30 percent, with a projected 50 percent decline by 2030 from the current 1,752 to an estimated 1,280. The reasons: Aging populations, declining birth rates and shifts in housing patterns meaning fewer school-aged children per household. In the Southern Berkshire District, the enrollment decline is also due to high schoolers choosing to attend Berkshire Hills Regional. Among school-age children in the eight towns, 14 percent attend private schools or are home-schooled.
At the same time, the districts have faced rising costs in operations, transportation, technology, employee benefits and special education. Since state funding is tied to enrollment, declining aid from Boston means local residents bear a greater tax bite for school budgets.
The voluminous report on the recommended plan acknowledges some disadvantages: “Regionalization (as a process) will be difficult, but not impossible; governance and fair assessment structures and models are needed; the relocation of staff and students from Mount Everett will present challenges; and class size balancing may result in slightly larger high school classes. It was generally noted that the nature of this unique combination of regions will warrant additional advocacy for state incentives and relief.”
Because he has been in the forefront of school collaboration studies, I sought out the views of William Cameron, chairman of Berkshire Educational Resources K-12, formerly known as the Berkshire Education Task Force.
He explained that “some members of the group believed that, with the change in our emphasis — from advocacy for large-scale consolidation to support of local initiatives for collaboration or consolidation — we ought to adopt a name that better describes our current work and purpose.”
Cameron, now chairman of the Pittsfield School Committee, previously served as superintendent in Lenox, Central Berkshire and Salem, and was a former assistant superintendent in Pittsfield.
Commenting on the school reorganization proposal in the two South County districts, he described the recommended plan as reflecting “a shared recognition in those communities that the educational problems created by declining enrollment and straitened local finances can be ameliorated only by consolidation of some sort.”
“BERK12, with Project Manager Jake Eberwein taking the lead, has done thorough research on all the options that might be considered. That research has now been published for all to see and study,” Cameron pointed out.
“Because of the grassroots origin of the search for a solution, and because of the wealth of information now available on the options being considered, I’m optimistic that the voters in those eight towns will select the one that can best sustain high quality educational programs and opportunities for all their current and future students.”
According to the Regional District Planning Board’s ambitious timeline, what happens next?
● The 8 Town Board discusses the recommended solutions this month and in May, voting this summer on the next step.
● Following community feedback on the recommended plan, the 8 Town Board votes on that model by December of this year.
● The recommendation is presented to select boards in each community.
● In consultation with the state’s education department, a long-range plan emerges and, potentially, a regionalization agreement.
● Residents in each town vote at spring 2023 annual town meetings to accept or reject the plan.
● If a regional agreement is approved by the towns, the reorganization of the two districts begins with a one-year transition and goes into operation in September 2024.
That’s the best-case scenario; obviously, “buy-in” from voters is the key to a successful outcome for the proposal. If school and town leaders can make the case that students will be better-served and taxpayers will gain some relief, a landmark collaboration agreement may serve as a model well worth exploring by other Berkshire school districts and across the state.