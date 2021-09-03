LENOX — Apocalypse now?
Put together Hurricane Ida’s destructive one-two punch — first, a devastating blow in New Orleans and the central Gulf coast. Then, fueled by an unexpected second wind, destructive floods, tornadoes and general havoc from Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey to New York and southern New England.
At least 48 deaths were reported in that region as of Friday afternoon, and 13 more in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
Then, the videos depicting the ongoing wildfire horror in the West, with the Lake Tahoe resort area under threat, sparked by furnacelike heat waves in the Northwest.
It has been a summer of searing heat, historic floods in many nations and an especially fierce hurricane season. Greenland’s ice cap is melting, and the permafrost is thawing in northern Alaska and Siberia after record-busting hot spells.
Here are some answers to questions shocked citizens are raising in the Berkshires and beyond.
Q: Are this summer’s hurricanes, tropical storms and record-shattering rainfalls caused by global climate change?
A: The evidence is mounting and the science is settling around a resounding “yes,” that this is our new reality and we have to pivot and adapt ASAP.
New York’s new governor, Kathy Hochul, put it well as she toured flood-ravaged Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island on Thursday: “People have been warning for decades about the effects of climate change and what it would do to our communities. It’s happening right now, it is not a future threat. We need to do whatever we can in our power to continue to fight back climate change, continue to transition to carbon-neutral energy, leading to a clean-energy future to protect our environment. We have no choice, the future we talk about in dire terms, it’s now, it’s happening, we’re losing lives and property; we cannot continue on this path.”
Q: How does climate change contribute to the extreme weather we’ve been seeing this summer?
A: As temperatures rise worldwide, rainstorms are dumping more water than ever before, threatening to devastate unprepared areas.
Across the U.S., the most intense downpours have become more frequent and severe in recent decades, according to the federal government’s National Climate Assessment. In the Northeast, the strongest 1 percent of storms now produce 55 percent more rainfall than they did in the middle of the 20th century.
“The trend is becoming increasingly evident,” said Aiguo Dai, a professor of atmospheric science at the University at Albany-SUNY. “This is exactly what both theory and climate models predicted.”
Q: What are the reasons for this summer’s onslaught of tropical rainstorms?
A: As temperatures rise, more water evaporates into the air from the oceans and land.
For every degree of global warming, the atmosphere can hold about 7 percent more water vapor. Surface sea temperatures also are soaring; the Gulf of Mexico’s water was 85 to 90 degrees, which gave Hurricane Ida the “fuel” for its 150 mph top winds and massive quantities of rain — up to 20 inches in some areas of Louisiana and adjacent Mississippi.
Q: Ida was weakening over land in the Tennessee Valley but gained a jolt of new energy as it moved into the Northeast. How did that happen?
A: A fast-moving jet stream, combined with a cold front and a rainstorm originating in the Midwest, “captured” Ida and turned it into a record-setting rainstorm — 3.15 inches at New York City’s Central Park from 8:51 p.m. to 9:51 p.m. Wednesday, paralyzing the city and smashing the previous one-hour high-water mark of 1.94 inches set in Central Park on Aug. 21, during Tropical Storm Henri. Many people were blindsided.
Q: Berkshire County natives have said they’ve never seen a summer like this. Was it the hottest on record?
A: Actually, no. There was only one record set (90, on June 29), July was slightly below average, with 86 the month’s high, and August’s maximum was 89 (on the 12th). But, there were four prolonged hot spells, with tropical humidity and limited overnight relief, so, it felt oppressive for much of the season.
Q: But, it must have been the wettest?
A: Absolutely, no question, by far, at least since government record-keeping began at Pittsfield Municipal Airport in 1939.
From June 29 through Thursday, the automated weather station there logged 19.42 inches, plus an estimated 3 more inches during three days in mid-July while it was offline because of a lightning strike. The grand total, about 22.5 inches, compares with a long-term average of 8.5 inches.
July was the wettest on record, with nearly 15 inches, easily shattering the previous record of 11.7 inches in 2009. It rained 35 out of 66 days from June 29 to Sept. 2.
Q: What were the worst impacts of a summer that felt like a tropical rainforest for much of the time here?
A: Multiple floods, a microburst of damaging winds in Lenox and a near-microburst in southeast Pittsfield, near the Dalton line, made July a nightmare for many first responders, homeowners in the path of the worst storms, presenters of outdoor cultural events and farmers whose crops were crippled or ruined by the excessive moisture.
Q: Was there a silver lining in this summer’s weather playbook?
A: Tourism and second-home owners flocked to the Berkshires, despite the weather, enjoying the revival of Tanglewood, Jacob’s Pillow, and the county’s multiple indoor and outside stages. The extremely hot weather in New York and Boston helped spur visits. Some merchants and restaurant owners have reported banner seasons.
Q: What’s the outlook for the fall season in the Berkshires?
A: A seasonably mild, wet September, followed by a warm October with average rainfall, according to the government’s Climate Prediction Center.
Q: Does climate change mean less-severe winters here?
A: Not necessarily.
Extreme weather is the calling card of our evolving global climate; as the Arctic warms up, the polar vortex can push south, so, plenty of snow and cold snaps can be expected. But, old-timers are right — winters in the Berkshires are generally not as harsh as they used to be, and that’s a plus for many residents.