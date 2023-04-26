Clarence Fanto: Ready to vote? If not, keep your complaints to yourself.

LENOX — May Day! Town meeting and election season begins on Monday — the essence of New England grassroots democracy.

Though highly anticipated by some of us, we’re an apparently dwindling band, judging from voter turnout and lack of candidates in some towns.

Unless there’s a neon-marquee issue at a town meeting, such as the proposed wireless facilities bylaw in Lenox or affordable housing projects in any town, decisions typically are made by fewer than 10 percent of registered voters.

Likewise, and equally concerning, some of the upcoming town elections have no contests, even no listed candidates for key positions. In Lenox, there are three open School Committee slots, but no names on the ballot. Fortunately, two write-in candidates have stepped up, although a third position has no known takers.

Notably, several communities — Great Barrington, Lee, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge and Williamstown, among others — do have entrants for select board races.

Why are fewer citizens able or willing to volunteer for town government or show up at the polls, even though so many major decisions such as budgets, property tax levies, housing and other priorities are at stake?

The feedback I hear from current and former local leaders is that the price they pay for serving their towns is too high. Vilification by citizens, often anonymous, on “social media” is the main culprit. Verbal abuse and even physical threats cause even the most dedicated public servants to question their participation in civic life.

It is truly disheartening to learn that a commitment to supporting the Environmental Protection Agency’s Rest of River PCB cleanup settlement — and the resulting work permit costing General Electric $576 million and approved by the EPA — can subject officials to harassment, even bullying.

The mediated settlement plan for a high-tech disposal facility in Lee for low-level toxic PCBs removed from the Housatonic from southeast Pittsfield to Great Barrington has triggered scorched-earth tactics from some opponents. A federal court decision will prevail, whenever it’s handed down later this year.

But it seems the opposition would prefer either no cleanup — GE’s former option of “Monitored Natural Recovery” — or experimentation with untried, unverified technical solutions. The bottom line result would be a riverborne PCB “dump” that would continue to pollute the cherished Housatonic.

Other towns have their own hot-button issues — 5G wireless technology among them — but misinformation, questionable science and rumor-mongering have a chilling impact on governance.

As for low voter turnout at annual town meetings and elections, here are several modest proposals to consider:

• With many residents juggling multiple jobs and family commitments, a weekday evening meeting is a bridge too far. Moving annual town meetings to Saturday mornings, as a few towns already have done, might boost attendance. It’s worth a try for a year or two, although it’s been pointed out that some observant Jewish residents may find it difficult to attend a public meeting on their Sabbath, the same reason meetings aren’t held on Friday night.

• Impose time limits in advance for citizen debate and discussion, as town moderators are empowered to do. Restrict public comment to the specific town’s registered voters. Redirect especially controversial proposals to a special town meeting dedicated to those issues.

• By state law, voters can request advance mail-in ballots for local, state and national elections, rather than showing up in person on election day. In Stockbridge, more than 300 of the town’s 1,676 registered voters have done so ahead of the May 16 town election. However, a local select board can vote to “opt out” of early mail-in balloting, as Lanesborough did.

• To spur voter interest, public forums and debates should be held for key contests such as select board or school committee. With no excuse-needed mail-in voting, these should be scheduled weeks, not days, in advance of election day.

Finally, here it is, my annual advice to residents who plan to skip voting. You’re free to do so, but remember, when it comes to decisions and actions by local government: For you, the complaint window is closed.