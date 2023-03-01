Clarence Fanto: How to block concert ticket scammers? Beat them at their own game

LENOX — Now that the pandemic is fading in the minds of many people (not all of us), the frenzy to attend live performances by popular artists is like the Wild West.
Prominent author Simon Winchester of Sandisfield confessed how he was duped in his effort to buy four tickets to James Taylor’s July 4 show at Tanglewood.
In an Eagle column last weekend, he described how he paid $5,095.36 to a scalper website for four tickets that actually cost $600 on the BSO.org site before the event was sold out.
By doing so, Winchester performed a public service for other naive (shall we say?) ticket buyers who may be trapped by all the notorious, bogus online resellers.
Taylor stated that Winchester’s article “has me concerned about the pitfalls and scams hiding out there for the unwary, would-be concertgoer.”
(He was unavailable for further comment as he was rehearsing to perform in Wednesday night’s tribute to Joni Mitchell, “Gershwin Prize for Popular Song Honoring Joni Mitchell: Live from the Library of Congress.” The show will run at 9 p.m. March 31 on PBS.)
The Boston Symphony’s new interim President and CEO Jeffrey D. Dunn railed against “disreputable ticket resellers operating in an under-regulated online market. Trying to prevent price gouging and exorbitant and often undisclosed fees in the secondary ticket sales market has become a game of whack-a-mole for event promoters, including the BSO.”
Dunn called “the patchwork of state and federal regulation and its weak enforcement maddening. When the public's trust in the fairness and transparency of the market system is broken, we all suffer.”
Part of the solution is for concertgoers to educate themselves about the only legitimate website for Tanglewood events, bso.org. Taylor’s team also holds one-week pre-sales on his official website, jamestaylor.com.
To help combat the ticket-gobbling "bots," there should be a four-ticket per order limit on Shed seats for hot acts, and eight for the Lawn, as the Taylor pre-sale required. Anyway, it’s too late for his July 3 and 4 shows — all 36,000 tickets sold out promptly, as usual.
The BSO confirmed that when it began the public sale of JT tickets, there was an eight-seat limit per order.
For the upcoming Robert Plant/Alison Krauss show on July 2, there will be a four-ticket limit, as imposed by the promoter. Tickets for that concert and the rest of the Tanglewood summer season go on sale at 10 a.m. March 9 on bso.org.
As Dunn pointed out, the BSO site can detect accounts associated with known ticket resellers and block them from completing a purchase. The ticketing site also prevents accounts from opening multiple orders at the same time and can limit ticket purchase quantities, as necessary, he stated.
Since the resellers are one step ahead, tightly enforced regulation and strict laws, with penalties, are the ultimate solutions, in my view.
Back in January 2016, I wrote about the New York state attorney general’s office’s study on secondary market ticket sellers. Some of the key findings:
• A common though not illegal practice in the music industry is to hold back tickets — at least 16 percent were reserved for insiders, while 38 percent were used for pre-sales to holders of a particular credit card.
• At Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 54 percent of the tickets to most concerts were tied up in holds and pre-sales. For 10 shows by top acts such as Coldplay and Fleetwood Mac, up to 70 percent were reserved for pre-sales.
• On sites like StubHub, third-party brokers resell tickets at about 50 percent above the listed price, and on occasion more than 10 times the face value.
• A single high-tech broker used illegal "Ticket Bot" software to purchase online 1,012 tickets within one minute to a U2 concert at Madison Square Garden in December 2014, despite the arena's claim of a four-ticket limit. By day's end, that broker and one other had 15,000 tickets to U2's North American shows, marked up by at least 50 percent.
• Venues and sellers like Ticketmaster added convenience charges, service and processing fees averaging 21 percent as an add-on to the face value of tickets.
Has anything improved in the past eight years?
Just last Thursday, Ticketmaster urged Congress to regulate ticket scalping tactics, months after it botched the Taylor Swift sale that it blamed on a bot cyberattack.
Now, the company that merged with LiveNation in 2010 wants Congress to give artists the power to set ticket resale rules, in part by restricting certain types of third-party sales.
Ticketmaster also proposes making it illegal to sell tickets that the seller does not own, and it calls for tighter enforcement of existing laws intended to block automated bots from mass-purchasing tickets.
At last week’s Capitol Hill hearing, skeptical Senate Judiciary Committee lawmakers, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Minnesota Democrat, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, called on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate Live Nation and Ticketmaster for possible anticompetitive tactics.
“Other than Live Nation’s executive, every witness at our hearing testified that Live Nation is harming America’s music industry,” the senators stated.
In January, Senate Judiciary Committee members warned Ticketmaster to avoid a repeat of the Swift debacle after Beyoncé tickets went on sale, tweeting, “We’re watching @Ticketmaster.”
It’s enough to make one long for simpler times. Kim Taylor, the singer-songwriter’s wife, reminded me about the late Mary Broussard, affectionately known as Mary "B" who worked in the Tanglewood and Symphony Hall box office for more than 40 years.
“She was an institution,” Taylor recalled. “Having worked at the BSO for 40 years, I would like to think that going forward, there will be a way to maintain the sense of bonafide humans reaching out to customers while we keep pace with the necessary ticket technology, which we would control."
Amen.