Do you have to be civil at a public meeting? The state's highest court weighs in

LENOX — “I am not allowed to ask you to act civilly, however, I strongly encourage it.”
That’s how Stockbridge Select Board Chairman Patrick White opened a public hearing last week in the Town Offices meeting room dominated by Norman Rockwell’s iconic “Four Freedoms” paintings on the wall, looming over the board members.
He was referring to a remarkable ruling by the state’s highest court earlier this month stating that public comment cannot be shut down while in progress at public hearings — even if speakers use words that are “rude, personal and disrespectful to public figures.”
Could that ruling have a chilling effect on public comment, since board and committee chairs have control over whether to open up a meeting to discussion by the public? And could it discourage citizen volunteers from seeking elected or appointed local government positions?
At the risk of encouraging more verbal fireworks in our city and town hall gatherings, here are some key points from the Supreme Judicial Court’s unanimous, 29-page ruling on March 7:
• The Declaration of Rights written into the state constitution by John Adams and his cousin Samuel Adams during the American Revolution protects even insulting remarks directed at a city or town official at a public meeting. The “civility code” does not apply, as discussed at the Supreme Judicial Court hearing available on a YouTube video that can be viewed at bit.ly/3nxQ1Xn.
• The court ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by three residents of Southborough, a town of about 10,000 in Worcester County, after Select Board member Daniel Kolenda threatened to remove Louise Barron from a December 2018 meeting. She was criticizing a proposed property tax hike and angrily claimed a series of open meeting law violations.
“I know it’s not easy to be volunteers in town, but breaking the law is breaking the law,” she told the board members, as seen in the YouTube video of the meeting. Kolenda cut her off and accused her of “slander” against “town officials who are doing their very best.” Barron then told him, “Look, you need to stop being a Hitler. You’re a Hitler. I can say what I want.”
• Kolenda then stood, pointed angrily at her and recessed the meeting. The brief outburst verbal fireworks can be seen at two hours, 33 minutes into the session. After the camera and audio recorder were turned off, Barron said that Kolenda called her “disgusting” and told her she would be escorted out if she did not leave.
Kolenda later apologized, saying at a public meeting that he regretted becoming “visibly upset with the resident,” adding that her insult was “so inflammatory” that it caused “heightened emotion.” Not surprising that he left the Select Board.
In 2020, Barron, the citizen, her husband and a neighbor filed the lawsuit against the town.
• In its ruling, the high court reaffirmed the basic liberty established by the founding fathers: the right to be rude at public meetings. Specifically, it reversed an earlier Worcester County Superior Court ruling in favor of the town. The state’s top court deemed Southborough’s “civility code” for public comment at meetings unconstitutional. That code had required “respectful and courteous” discourse “free of rude, personal or slanderous remarks.”
It’s fair to assume that many select board and school board members who learned of the decision are greatly concerned, to say the least, at a time when harsh and sometimes abusive public comments have become more common, especially in our hyperpartisan era.
• “On its face, it’s very dispiriting,” Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, told The New York Times in response to the court ruling. Ironically, until recently the association had been developing civility guidelines for town board meetings.
“Will it encourage the very few, very vocal individuals whose goal is to be disruptive?” Beckwith wondered. “The SJC is saying that’s the price of true freedom of speech.”
It’s worth noting that the state’s open meeting law reserved inclusion of public comment to the discretion of board chairs, who can impose time limits for people wishing to speak.
The state’s high court relied on an article in the 1780 Massachusetts Constitution giving citizens the right to request “redress of the wrongs done them, and of the grievances they suffer.” The goal was to protect the colonists’ freedom to blast King George III, also known as “the Royal Brute,” in a profane and ungracious manner.
The SJC ruling states, in part: “There was nothing respectful or courteous about the public assemblies of the revolutionary period. There was also much that was rude and personal, especially when it was directed at the representatives of the king and the king himself.”
Since the colonists freed themselves of the monarchy and created a republic based on democratic principles ultimately enshrined in the U.S. Constitution’s amendments, it seems fair to question why 1780 standards of discourse should apply to the 21st century.
The court’s opinion acknowledged that Barron’s reference to Hitler was “certainly rude and insulting,” but was protected speech nonetheless. And it found fault with the town’s “civility code” because “it appears to cross the line into viewpoint discrimination: allowing lavish praise but disallowing harsh criticism of government officials.”
“Although civility can and should be encouraged in political discourse,” the justices wrote in their opinion, “it cannot be required.”
As noted by Southborough’s town counsel, John J. Davis, the court’s ruling “effectively warns local officials against enforcing even modest rules of order and decorum at public meetings.”
The result would be “less free speech, not more, as public comment sessions may soon become a thing of the past," he said. “Moreover, in light of the Court’s unduly narrow interpretation of what qualifies as disruptive behavior, unpaid citizens, after today, will no doubt be less likely to volunteer to serve on local boards, committees and commissions.”
In its open meeting law guide, although public participation is entirely within the chair’s discretion, the state attorney general encourages as much public participation as time permits. However, “an individual may not address the public body without permission of the chair. An individual may not disrupt a meeting of a public body, and at the request of the chair, all members of the public shall be silent.
“If, after clear warning, a person continues to be disruptive, the chair may order the person to leave the meeting. If the person does not leave, the chair may authorize a constable or other officer to remove the person.”
Is there a disconnect between the open meeting law and the state’s high court’s recent ruling? Regardless, it would be a shame to discourage respectful, courteous public discussion, which is vital to effective leadership at all levels of government.