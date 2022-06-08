Clarence Fanto: Grassroots democracy is sinking fast. Here are five ways to help shore it up

LENOX — There’s widespread high anxiety about the fragile condition of our democracy at the national level.
Equally dismaying is the weakening of grassroots democracy, a tradition New Englanders have always defended with justifiable pride that’s now fraying at the seams.
Here’s the sad reality: Fewer citizens are willing to serve on elected or appointed local boards, resulting in too many non-competitive town elections that attract a small fraction of registered voters.
The key elements that need protection here in the Berkshires include:
• Locally elected select boards and city councils, as well as committees whose volunteers are appointed.
• Annual and special town meetings for major, even momentous, decisions by local voters.
• City and town elections held every spring to choose leaders to watch over spending that affects every taxpayer’s bank account as well as roads, bridges, affordable housing, special permits for commercial developments — it’s a long list.
• School boards, whose elected members hire and evaluate superintendents, delve into and act on budgets, and increasingly become involved in setting policy, overseeing school culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, and long-range planning.
• Zoning boards, planning boards, conservation commissions, affordable housing trusts and a myriad of other committees.
Unless there’s a galvanizing issue motivating residents to show up — the Rest of River PCB cleanup’s impact on Lee, major zoning changes to spur housing options in Williamstown, public access to open space in Richmond — decisions that affect nearly all residents often are left to a shamefully few motivated voters. Even the high-intensity debate over short-term rental rules in Great Barrington attracted only 7.5 percent of the 5,047 registered voters to Monday night’s annual town meeting.
A reader in Stockbridge recently expressed worry that “a mere 29 percent” of the town’s 1,645 registered voters took part in last month’s annual town election. Actually, by today’s standards that’s considered a robust turnout, and it was spurred by a closely contested Select Board race that ended with a seven-vote margin for the winner (a recount requested by the losing candidate yielded a five-vote separation). Indeed, every vote counts.
Still, it’s an urgent question raised in a town where about 85 percent of eligible adults are registered to vote. Why is turnout abysmally low for most local elections —would mail-in voting help? — and town meetings in our county? Don’t people care? Those meetings that determine residents’ tax bills and spending priorities typically draw less than 6 or 7 percent of the voting public.
The easy explanation points to national apathy born of the cynical belief that elected officials ignore citizens’ major concerns. Now, that sense of futility has trickled down to the local level, poisoning the roots and eroding our democratic traditions.
Rather than dwell on the whys and wherefores, here are five quick-fix suggestions that can open a dialogue and, one can only hope, lead to greater involvement and participation in our form of government:
• Encourage candidates in contested races to take part in at least one forum or debate organized by a nonpartisan sponsor such as the local library, community center or League of Women Voters. These events should help increase turnout by making it clear to residents what the stakes are if they choose candidate A or B.
• Make sure each town government holds hybrid meetings — in person, plus Zoom or local cable coverage for public viewing — so more residents can monitor decisions at Town or City Hall that affect their lives. On July 15, unless extended again, Gov. Charlie Baker’s pandemic-era lifting of Open Meeting Law requirements so that municipal boards could meet virtually instead of in-person is due to expire. Instead, hybrid meetings (in person plus real-time remote access for the general public) should be enshrined in state law, as a recommendation if not a requirement.
• Create or increase stipends for elected officials as a symbolic gesture signifying the value of government service and encouraging more citizens to become candidates or volunteer for appointments to non-elected boards and committees.
• Urge local school boards to recommend that administrators require civics classes, if not currently offered, as part of the high school curriculum.
• Support media coverage of municipal government, since we’re fortunate to live in a county that is not a “news desert’ — more than 1,400 communities in the U.S. lack a local outlet print and/or digital) while many others are covered only by a “ghost newspaper” that is now a shadow of its former self.
These recommendations may be considered baby steps, but they’re a start, since doing nothing is not an option. And here’s my 15th annual reminder: If you don’t vote in a local election or town meeting, the complaint window is closed.