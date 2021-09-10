LENOX — Stop the madness. Now.
The Zoom hackery that threw a West Stockbridge Select Board meeting into chaos Tuesday, complete with vicious racist slurs and a death threat, is beyond unacceptable.
It’s time to put to rest any naive notions that Berkshire County may be an oasis of tranquility in a nation roiled by a civil cold war that turned hot last Jan. 6, a date that should live in infamy, along with 9/11 and Dec. 7, 1941.
There are solutions, though not 100 percent guaranteed, that can minimize the threat of a Zoom “bomb” that left Truc Nguyen, whose family owns Truc’s Orient Express in West Stockbridge, in tears and Select Board members visibly shaken.
If you missed the admirably in-depth coverage by The Eagle’s Heather Bellow, here is a brief reprise: A calm, civil public meeting was underway, including a discussion of COVID masking guidelines as well as a follow-up on the recent settlement of the dispute between The Foundry, an entertainment site, and the landlocked restaurant and residence owned by the Nguyen family for 42 years.
At about 53 minutes into the meeting, which can be viewed on YouTube, a male, British-accented voice hijacked the Zoom videoconference, claiming he had “more of an emergency than a question.”
What followed was a deeply offensive insult against Nguyen, a different hacker voicing a death threat directed against “everybody” and a visit to Town Hall, followed by a virulent chat message impersonating Bellow, whose Zoom account was hacked along with those of a board member and several others.
Although Town Clerk Marie Ryan quickly muted everyone, the damage was done. It was the second such incident, board Chair Eric Shimelonis said, “and we can’t let there be another.”
West Stockbridge Police Chief Marc Portieri should be commended for swiftly launching an investigation and contacting state police and Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office. Shimelonis urged him to step up downtown patrols.
“These hateful acts are of particular concern when used to undermine a targeted group’s participation in the democratic process at town meetings,” Andrew McKeever, the DA’s director of communications, wrote in an e-mail to The Eagle.
If you watch the video of the meeting, it’s distressing to see Nguyen break down in tears as she expressed fear verging on trauma.
Denouncing the incident as “shameful beyond belief,” Select Board member Kathleen Keresey urged precautions, such as keeping everyone muted unless recognized and acknowledged by the host or chair, provided that speakers identify themselves and where they live.
“They would be shut off immediately if there’s ever such carrying on as there just was,” she emphasized.
There’s a more stringent solution, as adopted by the Great Barrington Select Board, the Lenox School Committee and others. The “webinar” format that limits participation to designated panelists but lets the host “promote” (unmute) residents who wish to comment, if they are recognized. It also allows the chat function to be disabled, and bars people viewing the meetings from renaming themselves.
Zoom officials have added safeguards to help meeting organizers prevent disruptions and increase security. The company has a blog with tips on how to protect a meeting.
The Massachusetts Open Meeting Law, updated by the state Attorney General’s Office in January 2018, encourages public participation, but emphasizes that it’s “entirely within the chair’s discretion,” and “an individual may not address the public body without permission of the chair. An individual may not disrupt a meeting of a public body, and at the request of the chair, all members of the public shall be silent.”
Disruptive people can be removed from an in-person meeting, the law states. It should be updated further in light of electronic hacks and hijackings.
Meanwhile, across the nation, too many school board meetings are out of control.
As The New York Times reported, “today’s gatherings are ground zero for some of the nation’s nastiest brawls over the hyper-politicized issue of mask mandates. Meetings are being overrun by protesters voicing their objections to face-coverings in classrooms — replete with mask-themed conspiracy theories, accusations of fascism and biblically themed condemnations. School board members are being harassed and threatened, in person and online.”
In Lee County in Florida, one anti-mask speaker linked the school board’s backing of a mandate with support for child sex trafficking. Outside, law enforcement had to break up physical altercations.
Just before a scheduled meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., a protester sporting a “Not Vaccinated” T-shirt spritzed a tray of masks with lighter fluid and set it aflame, proclaiming, “It’s time to pass off this symbol of tyranny!” The board postponed its mask discussion.
Near Philadelphia, a father in a hazmat suit told the audience that divisive mask mandates are “what Hitler wants.”
The bottom line for us in the Berkshires is clear: Unless we take steps to ensure civility at public meetings and prevent vile incidents by anonymous hackers who may be far outside our area, democracy “dies in the dark.” Slightly modified, that phrase coined by a federal judge in pre-Watergate days was adopted as a front-page emblem by The Washington Post (“Democracy dies in darkness”).
Anyone who views last Tuesday’s West Stockbridge meeting could be forgiven for worrying that democracy already may be on life support.