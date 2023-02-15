Clarence Fanto: Should an auto dealership be allowed to build on a commercial strip in Lenox? Your mileage may vary

LENOX — Why are some nearby residents so riled up about a "low-impact" luxury BMW/Audi/VW auto dealership seeking to relocate from Pittsfield to a new facility along the commercially zoned Pittsfield Road strip in Lenox?

Clearly, "impact" is in the eyes and ears of the beholders. Correspondence received at Town Hall indicates substantial opposition, mostly from nearby Rolling Hills and Yokun Brook condo developments.

Traffic using a state-mandated access driveway off New Lenox Road — still within the commercial zone — is a major stumbling block for some. Two curb cuts also would be open from Pittsfield Road (Route 7/20).

“What provisions will be made to assure me that entering the dealership from the north and exiting to the south on Routes 7/20 [Pittsfield Road] will be safe?” asked Mary Jo Ramos of Rolling Hills.

The state Department of Transportation shared the safety concern and that’s why it’s insisting on that access driveway for departing traffic so drivers can turn onto the state highway at the existing traffic signal intersection.

Ramos did acknowledge potential benefits, describing McGee as “a sound business with plans for the area as a responsible neighbor. They will also bring year-long jobs and important revenue for the town.”

The special permit and site plan applications from the McGee Automotive Family, a regional chain based in the Plymouth County town of Hanover, are under review by the Lenox zoning board. The first hearing on Feb. 8 featured a detailed presentation of the $14 million project by local attorney Jeffrey Lynch.

Some opponents focus on environmental concerns, although the McGee company has offered to clean up the blighted area adjoining Yokun Brook at the rear of the properties to be demolished, including Different Drummer’s Kitchen and several vacant houses.

The Conservation Commission is evaluating the environmental impact and is seeking more details from the developer for its next meeting on the project in early March.

“It is significant that the auto dealership would change the character of the immediate neighborhood, in effect letting the commercial area further up Pittsfield Road ‘creep down’ into Lenox,” Joseph Schutz and Socorro Palermo-Schutz wrote to the ZBA. “We are firmly against a business of this size and with such a level of obtrusiveness in the location proposed.”

Tom Tiktin of Rolling Hills was among the original condo purchasers nearly 50 years ago at the site of a former golf course. “I realize that the site is zoned commercial,” he stated. “But I still think that the footprint of this business is too large and the traffic problems it creates are unacceptable.”

Also emphasizing safety are Rolling Hills residents Jean and Paul Friedman, citing what they consider the current difficulty exiting the complex because of cars backed up at the New Lenox Road traffic light.

“Our community of 108 units has families with young children and a large number of senior adults,” they wrote, noting that a school bus stops at the entrance and that pedestrians use New Lenox Road since there are no sidewalks.

“Adding to the traffic pattern would be a potential safety hazard to children and adults in the area,” the Friedmans asserted.

Several letter-writers voiced support, including David Neubert, a member of the Lenox Finance Committee, who stated that the project “creates tax revenue, provides a service I need, and I see no safety issue of importance.”

William Stevens, president of Arizona Pizza Co. across the highway, argued that the dealership would benefit the community.

Company owner Rob McGee told me that "It would be a boutique-type store — we sell 50 to 60 cars a month and about half of them will be delivered to the buyers off-site at their homes since the business has changed so much since the pandemic, especially for upscale models.”

Acknowledging the "messy area" adjoining Yokun Brook on the backside of the parcels he hopes to acquire, McGee described plans for landscaping and "a walking park" with trails for the public.

According to longtime Pittsfield resident Dave Pill, “Lenox sold out their North Lenox neighbors back in the ‘50s and ’60s to make that zone as ugly as possible, and has never taken steps to rezone it to incorporate better design standards, better traffic management [they rely on the state for that] or anything other than a fairly strict sign law.”

Pill also contended that the Rolling Hills opponents “seem to believe that they have strict control not only over all they own, but over all they can see.”

Andrew C. Meisberger, president of Different Drummer’s Kitchen, obviously wants to sell and retire. In a recent, strongly worded letter to the editor, he argued that “one would get the impression that buying a condo at Rolling Hills or at Yokun Brook entitles you to block any development within the C-1A [commercial] zone, and in fact gets you exclusive access to New Lenox Road.”

In the end, attorneys for McGee Automotive and for the Rolling Hills condo board will duke it out at a March 15 zoning board meeting and members of the public who have not submitted letters to the ZBA will have their say.

My crystal ball is cloudy on the outcome for a site targeted in the past for a cannabis establishment and, many years ago, a pet business.

“It's a [commercial] district and it's going to change; that's how things go,” said ZBA member Kimberly Duval at the first meeting on Feb. 8.

But is the change for the better or for the worse? Self-interest is in play here on both sides, but the benefits or detriments for the town as a whole will be on the front burner.