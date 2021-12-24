Desperate times call for drastic action. That’s one way to look at the omicron-fueled fifth wave (actually, it’s easy to lose count) sweeping much of the nation, including the Berkshires, like a tsunami.
Another way to look at it is surfacing.
Some people simply are worn out and confused at what they consider mixed or faulty messaging.
Others are frustrated, pointing out that they've done all they can — masking, open to accepting mandates, vaccinated as fully as possible, and willing to show their proof of vaccination before entering a public space.
After all, even some medical experts are conceding, “We’re all getting COVID.” So, deal with it, since mild symptoms and a very low risk of hospitalization are becoming commonplace, especially for healthy, triple-vaccinated people younger than 50.
Examples: Dr. James Hamblin, a public health policy specialist and lecturer at Yale University, states in his newsletter, The Body: “Yes, you’ll get the virus. We’re all very likely getting infected at some point(s). But infection is not the same as sickness. And not all sickness is the same. This disease can feel like almost nothing, or it can send you to the ICU for weeks, only to leave with permanent organ damage. The goal is to have more people's experience be as close as possible” to the mild outcome.
At STAT, the health news website owned by Boston Globe Media, infectious-disease writer Helen Branswell agreed: “I think we all have a date with COVID at some point,” she stated in "The Readout Loud," a podcast.
“People are starting to give up,” according to Tara Parker-Pope, author of "Well," a New York Times blog.
Here are six reasons I don’t buy it, with recommendations for heightened protection followed by a few rays of holiday-season hope:
• To prevent serious illness leading to hospitalization, three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are necessary. The phrase “booster shot” is irrelevant. Eligible children and adults need a third jab about six months after the second. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should revise its definition of full vaccination.
• For protection against the approximately 50 million eligible Americans who are vax and mask refusers, the rest of us should welcome federal, state and local directives, or better yet, mandates requiring masking up in public and proof of vaccination when entering a public space — restaurants, gyms, arts and entertainment venues, wherever the public congregates.
• Testing needs to be ramped up even beyond President Joe Biden’s plan to make available 500 million free home testing kits. His administration has not yet signed a contract to buy the tests, and the website to order them will not be up until January. Officials have not said how many tests people will be able to order or how quickly they will be shipped once they begin to be available next month.
“That’s not a plan — it’s a hope,” Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The New York Times on Thursday. “If those tests came in January and February, that could have an impact, but if they are spread out over 10 to 12 months, I’m not sure what kind of impact it is going to have.”
• Don’t count on trying to persuade vaccine refusers to be patriotic by protecting themselves and others from the plague. Some might agree to get the shots if their private employers or the U.S. government requires it — or in order to attend sports events, concerts and to patronize establishments requiring vaccination proof. But, many will not.
• Keep schools open, but maintain masking policies, pooled testing and consider requiring vaccination proof for eligible age groups.
• Even though the prevailing notion is that most omicron cases are mild, we need more studies on previously healthy people who get "long COVID." Apart from lingering symptoms, there is evidence about potential damage to lungs, the heart and the "brain fog" reported by some who have supposedly recovered. Comparisons now emerging between a "mild" omicron case and seasonal flu are misguided or even reckless, given the research already available and described in a useful Mayo Clinic report.
Reasons why “the sky isn’t falling”:
• There is convincing evidence that omicron cases are generally less severe, at least for triple-vaccinated people. Reports are emerging that after the case numbers surge dramatically for a few weeks, they decline rapidly.
• The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized the first pills for COVID-19. One developed by Pfizer and known as Paxlovid, is a highly effective defense against severe illness. It’s authorized for patients ages 12 and older who are vulnerable to becoming severely ill because they are older or have medical conditions such as obesity or diabetes. Tens of millions of Americans — including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people — will be eligible if they get infected. The treatment, likely to work against the omicron variant, could be available within a few days.
Another, Merck's molnupiravir, also is an at-home pill, but its ability to head off severe COVID-19 is much smaller than initially announced, and the drug label will warn of serious safety issues, including the potential for birth defects.
• Most Berkshire County residents are on board with masking directives, proof of vaccination policies where they are rolled out, and other measures aimed at maximizing safety while residents conduct business and their lives not as usual, but certainly closer to normal than last winter.
• Finally, while comfort and joy might be elusive this season, it’s reasonable to hope that once the omicron variant peaks and subsides, the combination of three-dose vaccination, easier testing options and policies aimed at protecting all of us, might finally enable us to turn the corner by this spring.