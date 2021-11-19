Clarence Fanto | The Bottom Line: Running a COVID marathon takes infinite patience

LENOX — The caution has not been abundant. Too many of us have let our guard down. Others who still refuse vaccination are prolonging the pandemic. Going unmasked at an indoor public space is irresponsible, foolhardy and dangerous. We need to consider mandates.
When it comes to COVID, there’s not much thanks to be given as we approach the nation’s most widely celebrated family holiday. Of course, we can be grateful that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are highly effective for up to six months before immunity wanes.
Cases are surging, spiking, or ticking up, depending on age group and location. Fortunately, hospitalizations and deaths, at least in Massachusetts, are relatively stable during this fourth wave.
Now, and it’s about time, the Food and Drug Administration has recommended that all adults get a booster shot while the immunization drive for youngsters 5 and up slowly gains momentum.
But, COVID fatigue is overwhelming many people. We’ve been under siege for 20 months. Remote meetings, events and performances are still necessary in many situations, but we long for irreplaceable live experiences.
This past week, the Lenox Library has reaffirmed its all-remote policy for lectures and other events that would attract a crowd. The Stockbridge Library, welcoming a speaker who calls Zoom an “event-killer,” allows gatherings for patrons with vaccination cards and masks.
It’s every town for itself, although regional agencies and local health boards put out directives or mandates. Cross a city or town line and you’ll find differently charted territory.
While despair, like anger, is unproductive, here is what keeps some of us up at night:
• Children 5 to 14 are seeing the highest case rates in Massachusetts, as they’ve only recently been approved for vaccination, and parental resistance is widespread. Cases among public school students and staffers combined have hit a record one-week high statewide.
• Among youngsters 5 to 11, who became eligible Nov. 2, only 17 percent in our state have been jabbed. However, 75 percent of kids 12 to 15 have been inoculated.
• Case in point: At Pittsfield’s Morningside Community School, the entire second grade is quarantined at home until Nov. 29, with 30 active student cases and two staff cases reported throughout the school Thursday.
• In Pittsfield, the rest of Berkshire County and statewide, two-week average daily case rates are now as high as last January, and the upward trend is expected to continue.
• The arrival of wintry weather forces people indoors for holiday celebrations and gatherings. Combined with reduced immunity, risks rise. Soon, “fully vaccinated” will require the booster add-on; two shots will no longer qualify.
What’s to be done? Here is a sampling of some expert guidance:
• “We’ve got Thanksgiving next week, and then Hanukkah and Christmas, with all these family and social events with a lot of unvaccinated children mingling with vaccinated adults, some of whom may have not had boosters,” said Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center. “Families with young children who have not been vaccinated need to be really cautious where they have older, vulnerable members of their family in the house.”
• “As people move back indoors and spend time together, unfortunately, COVID will be transmitted among households, at workplaces and in schools,” said Dr. Cassandra Pierre, an epidemiologist and public health program director at Boston Medical Center. “It is something that we have been expecting. What we don’t want to see is a corresponding uptick in emergency department and hospital admissions. The people that really should be concerned are the people that are unvaccinated.”
• “We are still running a public health marathon. Everyone can do more to promote prevention going forward. We cannot assume that the relatively high vaccination levels in New England are high enough,” said Dr. Howard Koh, former Massachusetts Public Health commissioner and now a professor at the Harvard School of Public Health.
It does feel like a marathon, and it’s understandable to be out of breath. But, staying the course, with no finish line yet in sight, is the only path forward if we’re to win the race.
Information from The Boston Globe was included in this commentary.