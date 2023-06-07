Clarence Fanto: Northeast wildfire smoke is the worst in 20 years. When will the air clear?

There’s no way to downplay the significance of the toxic plume of hazardous wildfire smoke that drifted into the Berkshires, much of the Northeast, mid-Atlantic states and Midwest again on Wednesday.
The haze looks like a peculiar mix of yellow, orange, maybe purple. Whether it smells like the remnants of a campfire, the aftermath of a backyard barbecue or burnt toast is hard to pin down. Probably a combination.
AccuWeather meteorologist Jonathan Porter suggested that it’s the worst smoke outbreak in the Northeast in more than 20 years. Air quality in Western Massachusetts is expected to improve by Thursday morning, an optimistic outlook offered by some forecasters.
But an Environmental Protection Agency advisory for our region and the rest of central and southern New England suggests that it’s hard to predict when the smoke will dissipate and it may even linger for several more days.
“As climate change increases the probability of unseasonably warm weather, these kinds of air quality events are predicted to increase in frequency,” according to the federal agency.
Berkshire Medical Center’s Emergency Department has experienced a noticeable increase in cases of respiratory illness over the past few days, possibly linked to the air quality issues resulting from the Canadian wildfires, said Michael Leary, director of media relations.
Here are some updates and takeaways from what one hopes would be a one-time phenomenon, but probably not.
• On Wednesday, for the second day, the sickly looking veil of smoke from at least 150 out-of-control wildfires in Quebec enveloped the Berkshires, prompting more pollution alerts from state environmental agencies and local health leaders. The alerts affected tens of millions of people from New England and New York state as far south as the Carolinas and westward into Michigan.
• On Tuesday evening, New York City had the worst air quality in the world among major cities. As the Washington Post reported, “Scenes from social media and web cameras showed the sky above Manhattan tinged a reddish-orange hue, drawing comparisons to Mars.” On Tuesday night, the EPA’s Air Quality Index hit 218, indicating that it was very unhealthy and was likely to produce widespread effects among healthy people and serious ones for those with respiratory conditions.
In Pittsfield, the index hit 185 on Wednesday afternoon on the AirNow.gov website.
• Air quality measurements were the worst in record in some places, including New Haven, Conn. As Marshall Burke, a professor of environment at Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., pointed out, this week’s outbreak was the near-worst or worst event of its kind in the past 20 years, based on smoke particle data.
• While California is no stranger to wildfire outbreaks and hazardous air, the extent of uncontrolled Canadian woodland blazes in Quebec, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Alberta was unprecedented. Nearly 7 million acres burned last month, equal to 5 million football fields. On Wednesday, more than 400 active fires were reported in several Canadian provinces, nearly 250 out of control, caused by unusually warm and dry conditions weeks before the start of summer.
Is climate change a major factor? “Wildfires certainly took place before we started to clearly see the acceleration of the effects of climate change,” Canada’s minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, told reporters. “However, we are now experiencing a new reality. One where we need to pay attention to what science is telling us.”
Right now, what we’re being told is to stay indoors as much as possible and consider wearing well-fitting N95 masks outside, especially if you’re asthmatic or otherwise compromised.
Taking a longer view, it’s worth noting that weather patterns have been especially stagnant over the past few weeks. If that continues, and if wildfires continue to burn out of control in remote areas of eastern Canada, forecasters may have to consider adding, at least temporarily, a wildfire smoke outlook to their daily predictions.