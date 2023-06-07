Clarence Fanto: Northeast wildfire smoke is the worst in 20 years. When will the air clear?

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. It delayed some flights Wednesday, sent school recesses indoors, forced the cancelation of events and prompted people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. Canadian officials have expanded evacuation orders and asked other countries for help fighting more than 400 fires nationwide. Meanwhile, air quality with what the U.S. rates as hazardous levels of pollution has extended into central New York, with massive tongues of unhealthy air extending as far as North Carolina and Indiana. It's affecting millions of people.